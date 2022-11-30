ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to See Your Spotify Wrapped 2022 to Find the Artists & Songs That Topped Your Year

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago

3, 2, 1, Happy listening! With 2022 coming to a close, many music aficionados are asking how to see their Spotify Wrapped 2022 playlists.

Spotify Wrapped is undeniably the most anticipated music-sharing social media event of the year. At the end of the year, the audio streamer compiles the most listened-to songs, top artists, genres, and podcasts that a listener listens to that year. The feature has evolved over the years, where it became more sharable on social media sites with new add-ons like describing your audio aura, and it has become a namesake to Instagram stories and Twitter timelines alike. Though haters may say that “no one cares about your Spotify Wrapped,” we think it’s the most fun way to show off your listening habits and show how your listening journey changed over the years.

So how can music lovers find their Spotify Wrapped for 2022? Read on for how to see your Spotify Wrapped for 2022, including the Spotify festival lineup you’ve seen all over social media.

How to see Spotify Wrapped 2022

How do you see your Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped 2022 launched on November 30, 2022. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to see your Spotify Wrapped 2022.

  1. Log into your Spotify account on iOS or on Android devices
  2. Click the Spotify Wrapped 2022 banner on your home page. The banner should read you name followed by “Your 2022 Wrapped is ready. Dive deep into the music and podcasts you loved most this year.”
  3. Enjoy the compilation of playlists and stats from your Spotify Wrapped 2022!

How do you see your Spotify festival lineup 2022?

How do you see your Spotify festival lineup? To see your Spotify festival lineup, go to third-party apps such as InstaFest or Festify . These apps will ask you to log in to your Spotify, and from there, you can see your Spotify festival lineup for your top artists from the last month, last six months or all time.

When was Spotify Wrapped 2022 released?

When was Spotify Wrapped 2022 be released? Spotify released their 2022 Wrapped on November 30, 2022. Prior to the launch, Spotify hinted at the 2022 wrapped with teasers and tweets keeping fans posted like Game of Thrones saying that “Wrapped is Coming.” On the 2022 Wrapped website , it says, “Wrapped is a deep dive into the music and podcasts that defined your 2022. Keep listening to what you love, and we’ll shout when it’s ready. Until then, revisit the 2021 Wrapped hub.”

What does your Spotify Wrapped show you?

What does your Spotify Wrapped show you? Spotify Wrapped shows you a multitude of your listening habits of the year. Spotify Wrapped usually includes:

  1. Your top artists
  2. Your top songs
  3. Your top genres and the amount of genres you listened to
  4. The amount of time you’ve spent listening to music on Spotify
  5. The number of new artists you’ve discovered
  6. The number of countries your music has been played in

In the past years, Spotify also included fun features like your Audio Aura and what top percentage of listeners you are for an artist. This year, Spotify includes “Your Audio Day” which includes descriptions about your listening habits throughout the morning, afternoon, and night.  it also includes 16 different Listening Personality types based on how you listened to music throughout the year. According to Spotify, the feature “not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste—bringing a whole new layer of personalization and insight to the entire Wrapped experience.” It works like MBTI tests, but for music!

Another fun feature includes a feature that spotlights an artist’s message to their Top Listeners. Messages from more than 40,000 artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, j-hope, J Balvin and Måneskin are available to lucky fans who reach the top percentage of listeners for that artists. With Your Artist Messages, eligible fans will get a personalized video feed from artists that thank their fans for supporting their music. In a message to their artists , the streaming service told artists: “In 2022, we’re making Wrapped the biggest one yet and introducing new ways for fans to connect with the artists they listened to most.”

How can you share your Spotify Wrapped?

How can you share your Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped became a hallmark for year-end round-up lists because of how much people shared it on their personal social media accounts. In the olden days, fans had to screenshot their Spotify Wrapped stats and then post them on their social media accounts. But today, Spotify made it super easy to share your stats on social media.

Spotify conveniently puts each stat in its own quirky card and formats it like an Instagram story. For each stat card, there is an option to share it. Just click or tap on the share button and share on your preferred platforms such as TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Line, WhatsApp or Facebook, and if you’re really ambitious, you can also embed it on your website. This year, Wrapped unleashed new ways to celebrate your end-of-the-year listening list. Fans can also unlock a personalized Snapchat lens that reflects their Listening Personality and enjoy special Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmojis anywhere they are available, as well as custom Wrapped-themed GIFs across all GIPHY partners. At the end of the slideshow, Spotify compiles the most important on the list like your top songs of the year, minutes listened, and top artists. To share the playlist, simply go to the playlist and tap or click the three dots and click share to share the link.

If you want to share your love of Spotify Wrapped beyond social media and into the virtual world. Spotify Wrapped is taking over Roblox on the Spotify Island mainland with Wrapped-inspired quests, games, virtual merch, and photo booth opportunities with 12 different artists including: Bizarrap, Black Sherif, CRO, Doechii, Eslabon Armado, Miranda Lambert, NIKI, Stray Kids, SUNMI and Tove Lo.

Do artists have Spotify Wrapped?

Do artists have Spotify Wrapped? Yes, artists have Spotify Wrapped. For their Spotify Wrapped, artists get their own stats and have a taste of who listens to them globally. On Artist’s Spotify Wrapped, they can share how many minutes their listeners listened to them, which country listened to them the most and what playlists they land on. This year, artists will be able to learn more about their top fans, how they listen, and how else the fans engage with them on Spotify. They’ll also see the videos that they made for the Wrapped experience, notifying with upcoming events to help fans experience their top artists live, and top fans will even receive emails with personalized merch offers.

Who is the most listened-to artist on Spotify?

Who is the most listened-to artist on Spotify? Spotify Wrapped also lists which artists are the most listened to in the world and regionally. In 2022, Bad Bunny was the Most-Played Artist on Spotify Worldwide for the third year in row with more than 18.5 billion streams this year. The second most-streamed artist – and most-streamed female artist of the year – is Taylor Swift, followed by Drake, The Weeknd and BTS.

For Spotify US, Drake tops the list for Most Listened-To Artist, followed by Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

To celebrate the Un Verano Sin Ti singer’s accomplishment, Spotify put Easter Eggs on the artist’s profile. If you press like on one of Bad Bunny’s songs, you might be able to see the Bad Bunny heart instead of the classic green.

In terms of virality, Taylor Swift takes the top spot as the artist whose music is most frequently shared from Spotify to social platforms. The Weeknd comes in at number 2, followed by Bad Bunny. The 4th most viral artist is BTS and Lana Del Rey rounds out the top 5.

What was the most listened-to album on Spotify?

What was the most listened-to album on Spotify? Spotify highlights which album topped the Spotify global and regional charts. For Spotify’s Most Streamed Albums Globally in 2022, Bad Bunny dominated the charts with Un Verano Sin T i, followed by Harry Styles’ third studio album, Harry’s House . Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR made the list again after it placed first last year, as well as  Ed Sheeran’s = , and Doja Cat’s Planet Her .

Bad Bunny also topped the US Most Streamed Albums list, with H a rry’s House by Harry Styles next, Dangerous: The Double Album by Morgan Wallen following it up. Taylor Swift’s latest release Midnights appeared on the list with SOUR by Olivia Rodrigo rounding out the lis

What were the most listened-to songs on Spotify?

What were the most listened-to songs on Spotify? For 2022, Spotify’s Most Streamed Songs Globally are Harry Styles’ international hit “As It Was” with more than 1.6 billion streams globally this year. In the second and third spots respectively, are “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and for the second year running, “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI. Bad Bunny rounds out the Top 5 with the number 4 and number 5 songs “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó”.

For the US, the top song of the year was “As It Was” by Harry Styles. The hit was also followed by “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, viral song “Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone and “First Class” by Jack Harlow.

What were the most listened-to podcasts on Spotify?

What were the most-listened-to podcasts on Spotify? For global podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience takes the number one slot for most popular podcast of the year globally. Coming in second and third are Call Her Daddy , and Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain , followed by thriller/crime series like Caso 63 and Crime Junkie .

In the US, the list looks pretty similar with The Joe Rogan Experience taking first place, followed by Call Her Daddy and Crime Junkie. With The Daily and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard rounding out the list.

What other apps are like Spotify Wrapped?

What other apps are like Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped only appears for a limited amount of time. However, you can still access your Spotify stats like top artists, top songs, whenever through third-party apps like InstaFest.app , Festify and Receiptify . Like Spotify Wrapped, these apps offer a quirky way to share their listening stats. Spotify also has different features throughout the year that teases the same kind of playlist curation as Spotify Wrapped like a special playlist dedicated to your favorite outfit and for your pets.

If you feel like the universe has been ignoring you, think again. Your Capricorn horoscope for December 2022 proves that you’re definitely one of the main characters of the upcoming month, so stay tuned for a wild ride! Don’t judge the journey based on how it begins, because the slow pace of the Sagittarius sun transiting your sleepy and dreamy 12th house won’t last long. However, in the meantime, it could lead to some pretty emotional and spiritually healing developments. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your sixth house of health and routine on December 1, you may feel...
