Get free diamond jewelry with this Brilliant Earth Cyber Monday deal

By Jaime Carrillo, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Brilliant Earth Cyber Monday deal: Get free diamond jewelry with qualifying purchases. Brilliant Earth/Reviewed

When you think of showstopping holiday gifts, nothing ranks higher than eye-catching jewelry. Brilliant Earth makes bracelets, earrings, necklaces, and more by sourcing precious metals ethically, without sacrificing quality or brilliance. And, for Cyber Monday, the popular jewelry brand is giving away necklaces and earrings with qualifying purchases.

If you spend $1,000 or more Brilliant Earth will throw in a free lab diamond earrings and a diamond bar necklace from now until Monday, November 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Purchases less than $1,000 will still nab you a free diamond bar necklace. Additionally, purchases made in this time period will also gain you an entry to win a 4-ct diamond tennis bracelet , worth $5,995.

Not only is everything in the Brilliant Earth jewelry line ethically sourced , but they're also made more sustainably, with recycled metals. It goes beyond simply being a conflict-free jewelry brand. The manufacture of Brilliant Earth jewelry minimizes environmental degradation, maintains safe labor practices and even protects against human rights abuses.

No matter who you're buying for, the Brilliant Earth sale is a great opportunity to score some free jewelry. Spread the gifts around, or keep the complimentary freebies for yourself, we won't tell.

