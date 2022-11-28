ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minooka, IL

Good news: Watch this Amazon delivery driver's battle of wits with a pet chicken

By Terry Baddoo, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Meet the chicken who wouldn’t take no for an answer. When a delivery driver opened a garage door to deliver a package in Minooka, IL, he was surprised to be greeted by a feathered friend. The chicken, who appeared to be a pet, had escaped from its cage and was determined to get out of the garage into the fresh air. Time after time, the chicken attempted a great escape only to be returned to barracks by the delivery driver. Would the chicken finally manage to flee the coup?

Watch this video to find out.

Comments / 21

Kathryn Robison
3d ago

LOVE IT ! We love pets of ALL types and this little chick was apparently lonely and wanted human company. THANK YOU for sharing this adorable exchange of companionship .

Reply
7
Nino Brownd
3d ago

We had a guard-rooster for years in our yard. Nobody dared wander into our yard and our mail was scattered everywhere😂😂😂

Reply(1)
4
 

