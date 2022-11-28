ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Fresh off World Series championship, Astros set to add former MVP Jose Abreu to lineup

By Bob Nightengale, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=404Bfp_0jQE8m1100
Slugger Jose Abreu, then with the Chicago White Sox, celebrates a two-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 12, 2022. David Richard, USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros, who won the World Series just 23 days ago , managed to get even better Monday, signing veteran All-Star first baseman and former MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract worth about $58.5 million, two officials with direct knowledge of the negotiations told USA TODAY Sports.

The Astros, who already have one of most powerful lineups in baseball, aren’t stopping now. They have also had talks with All-Star free agent catcher Willson Contreras, and internal discussions about the possibility of acquiring free agent outfielder Andrew Benintendi or Cody Bellinger.

The Astros have also reached out to former batting champion Yuli Gurriel in an attempt to retrain the free agent in a utility role.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to get the latest news and stories delivered to your inbox

FREE AGENT RANKINGS: Ranking MLB's top 87 free agents, from Aaron Judge to Corey Dickerson

'NO IDEA HOW LOVED HE REALLY IS': Dusty Baker's friends share in joy of manager's first World Series championship

Certainly, Houston already has a Who’s Who at the top of the order with All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, World Series MVP shortstop Jeremy Pena, All-Star left fielder Yordan Alvarez, All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman, All-Star right fielder Kyle Tucker and now Abreu.

Abreu, 35, who has spent his first nine seasons with the Chicago White Sox, has been one of the top run-producers in baseball. He ranks fourth in WAR among first basemen since 2016, trailing only 2020 MVP Freddie Freeman, 2022 MVP Paul Goldschmidt and three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo.

Abreu, a leader in the White Sox clubhouse, fits in perfectly in the Astros’ lineup with a contact percentage rate of 76.7%, and strikeout rate of 19.8%. He hit .304 with an .824 OPS (on-base-plus-slugging percentage), including a career-high 62 walks. Yet, he also hit a career-low 15 homers and drove in 75 runs, the fewest in a full season.

While the White Sox greatly valued Abreu, they decided at the season’s conclusion to part ways to make room for Andrew Vaughn, a natural first baseman who was playing left field.

Follow Nightengale on Twitter: @Bnightengale.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fresh off World Series championship, Astros set to add former MVP Jose Abreu to lineup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees’ Aaron Judge free agency backup plan will make Red Sox fans cringe

Xander Bogaerts has been linked to no shortage of teams in free agency. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and even Arizona Diamondbacks have been connected to the former Boston Red Sox shortstop. But MLB insider Buster Olney recently admitted that he would not be surprised if the New York Yankees made a run at Bogaerts, per Audacy.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox news: Xander Bogaerts drama, Rafael Devers extension, a JD Martinez reunion?!

Which will happen first, the Red Sox making a significant move, or their fans having a total meltdown from all the rumors and conflicting reports?. It’s been described as the most wonderful time of the year high-stakes offseason since 2012-13, when Ben Cherington had to rebuild the roster and restore faith in the team. Chaim Bloom has an even more difficult tightrope to navigate; there’s no David Ortiz to anchor the team anymore, and no one on this roster pitches like Jon Lester.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win

Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees’ updated contract offer to Aaron Judge would make him highest-paid position player

The numbers never lie. And the ones reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan indicate the New York Yankees are serious about re-signing Aaron Judge. Earlier this month, general manager Brian Cashman said the club had already made an updated contract offer to the American League MVP. But unlike the spring, when Cashman went public with the team’s initial seven-year, $213.5 million pitch, the general manager didn’t spill the beans on the new proposal.
Yardbarker

Jeff Bagwell Reveals What Drew Astros To Jose Abreu

The Houston Astros got their man on Monday when they signed free agent slugger Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. With Yuli Gurriel a free agent, Houston had a void to fill at first base and thus chose the former Chicago White Sox slugger. The 35-year-old spent the first nine...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Astros in Discussion with Free-Agent Catcher Contreras

The Houston Astros were reportedly close to trading José Urquidy for Willson Contreras at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, but owner Jim Crane nixed the deal at the last minute. Now Astros are back in on the All-Star catcher this winter. The two parties are in discussion,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer David Ortiz gives Red Sox fans optimism on Xander Bogaerts situation

"Big Papi's" comments come just two days after Peter Gammons tweeted a concerning update on Bogaerts' situation, reporting that he "severed" his "Boston ties." After the 30-year-old four-time All-Star and Red Sox were unable to reach a contract extension last offseason, Ortiz spent much of the 2022 campaign urging Boston's front office to retain both Bogaerts and star third baseman Rafael Devers. While Devers made his major league debut in 2017 (Ortiz retired after the 2016 season), the duo have a relationship and are both from the Dominican Republic.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

695K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy