Visible smoke likely this week as City of Bozeman plans debris pile burn

Bozeman Fire announced on Monday that the city plans large debris pile burning, if conditions allow, during the week of Nov. 28.

According to a social media post , the City of Bozeman and Custer Gallatin National Forest are planning the burn as part of the fuels reduction work in Bozeman's Municipal Watershed.

Bozeman Fire said smoke will likely be visible and there is no need to call 911if smoke or flames are observed coming from the debris piles.

More information is available at the Bozeman Municipal Watershed Project website.

