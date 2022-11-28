ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice

Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university

HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area

HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston

HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
HOUSTON, TX
KLTV

Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
TYLER, TX
Houston Chronicle

FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'

Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
HOUSTON, TX
