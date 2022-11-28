Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in HoustonTom HandyHouston, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Houston-area school district knowingly hired teacher accused of abusing student
Melody LaPointe was offered a job at Goose Creek CISD while under investigation for allegedly starving a student.
Does my area fall under Houston's boil water notice? What we know
How can you tell if your water provider is part of the boil water notice for City of Houston customers? Check the following list for more guidance.
Houston’s Fifth Ward plagued with higher rates of cancer than state average
Houston’s Fifth Ward has been plagued with higher rates of certain adult cancers and children with leukemia than the state average. Residents have long blamed chemicals leaking into the water and soil from a nearby rail yard. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson reports on how the community is pushing back.Dec. 2, 2022.
The Houston boil water notice could also impact these places
HOUSTON — A boil water notice was issued for the City of Houston's main water system Sunday evening. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. The City of Houston released a list of places that could also be impacted by the boil water notice. The...
Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop
HOUSTON - A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times. According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.
HPD: Woman dead after driver steps on gas instead of brakes, crashing into west Houston post office
HOUSTON — A woman died after an SUV crashed through the front entrance of a USPS building in west Houston. This happened Wednesday shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale Road, between Westheimer Road and Richmond Avenue. Houston Police said the 84-year-old woman was pulling up...
Mayor Sylvester Turner issues update on Houston boil water notice
Mayor Sylvester Turner's office tweeted a message late Sunday night with new details on the ongoing boil water notice affecting Houston residents. "We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice," the mayor's office stated. "The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight."
Texas Southern University police chief files lawsuit against university
HOUSTON - Texas Southern University police chief Mary Young has filed a lawsuit against the university. Young claims TSU planned to remove her after she warned police officers to "maintain professionalism" when working for the TSU president. She said officers appeared to be acting as "chauffeurs, errand-runners, and personal assistants"...
Boil water notice issued for large part of Harris County, Houston area
HOUSTON - The City of Houston has issued a boil water notice for the city's main water system. According to the notice, the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plan around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Houston school closures: Campuses, districts closed due to boil water notice
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District canceled classes on Monday, due to a citywide boil water notice. All HISD schools, offices and facilities will be closed for the day. HISD isn't the only district closing. Here are the Houston schools and school districts that are CLOSED on Monday:
Boil water notice issued for entire City of Houston
HOUSTON — A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Houston's main water system. That means the notice is in effect for everyone in Houston. Houston Public Works issued the notice on Sunday. City officials said they expect it to be lifted on Tuesday. The city said it will notify customers when the water is safe to consume without boiling.
Houston boil water notice: Schools announce closures amid system outage at water treatment plant
A boil water notice went into effect on Sunday after a system outage at a water treatment plant at 10:30 a.m. These Houston-area schools are closed on Monday.
SCHOOL CLOSURES: HISD announces district-wide closure for Tuesday as water crisis continues
HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District. The Houston Independent School District has canceled in-person operations for Tuesday due to a boil water notice impacting most parts of the city. For the second day in a row, HISD officials announced that all Houston ISD schools, offices, and facilities will be...
Port of Houston body belongs to man who disappeared in the Heights, medical examiner says
The medical examiner's office confirmed what the 26-year-old's family feared ever since he disappeared in the Heights two weeks ago.
Houston-area businessman steps in after 12,000 pounds of turkey were ruined en route to Super Feast
HOUSTON — Houston’s massive Thanksgiving Day Super Feast put on by City Wide Club was a success this year, however, it wasn’t all smooth sailing in the days leading up to the event. On Nov. 20, the Sunday before Super Feast was to take place, there was...
Houston boil water: Put your address in and see if you're affected, plus how to get alerted when it's lifted
HOUSTON — Since the boil water notice was put into effect Sunday night, many of you have been contacting us, asking if your house is in the boil water notice area. The previous site that was given by the city was apparently having trouble handling the traffic being sent its way.
Houston man avoids prison for Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man has pleaded guilty to stealing catalytic converters in Tyler. Kennedy Watkins made the plea in the courtroom of Judge Jack Skeen Jr. Tuesday. Skeen gave Watkins eight years of deferred adjudication, but withheld a finding of guilty for Watkins. As part of his...
Woman tries to snatch another woman's purse in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON — Police need help to identify the person who attacked a woman for her purse in a west Houston apartment complex parking lot. The attempted robbery happened at the 7979 Westheimer Apartments on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was standing between a couple...
FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'
Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
Man shot in hand in possible robbery in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after he was shot in his hands during a possible robbery Monday night in north Houston. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on the 2400 block of Golden Pass, near Veterans Memorial Drive and Antoine Drive. The man was taken...
