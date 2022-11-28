CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars and keys were stolen at gunpoint from a Gold Coast valet parking lot this week, and it was all caught on camera.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, people showed up to the parking lot at Maple Street and LaSalle Boulevard – only to learn their keys had been stolen.It happened in the middle of the day on Thursday. The Perillo Service Center at 1100 N. Clark St. is located right behind the parking lot, and is helping with holding cars and getting replacement keys.Surveillance video from the time of the crime does not show the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO