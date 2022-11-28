Read full article on original website
Marcus Robinson
4d ago
There are a lot of people making excuses for this lady.If it was someone else,the responses would be lock her up!!!
Laura Banks
5d ago
what..wait a minute what kind of parents did she have must be a product of her society ....
LizR...
5d ago
now that person who called the police. your a hater .they mad she had the guts to do that. wish she got away with it
Related
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman is attacked, robbed while walking with her 9-year-old as 12 more armed robberies are reported
Chicago police officers intervened in an armed robbery that they stumbled upon while on patrol in Lincoln Square on Sunday morning, but the offenders sped away in a car as the cops pointed guns at them, according to a preliminary CPD report. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl and her mother were robbed in West Town while walking home with laundry.
10 Chicago robberies reported in less than 2 hours on North, West sides: CPD
Police said, in each attack, thieves used force to steal victims' belongings.
cwbchicago.com
‘Wasn’t me’ says Chicago man who allegedly wore same clothes and underwear as carjacker
Chicago — An 18-year-old who has been adjudicated delinquent in three juvenile gun cases this year is now accused of carjacking a woman on the Northwest Side while armed with an Airsoft rifle. “How do you all know that was me?” Cross Banks asked at the conclusion of his...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn hospital murder: Man charged with murdering person outside Advocate Aurora emergency room
OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man is charged with murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Police Warn of Recent String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
Chicago police have issued an alert about a string of robberies and carjackings on the North Side, some of which took place just minutes apart from each other. One of the most recent incidents happened around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 29 in the 6400 block of North Hoyne. The attempted armed carjacking was caught on surveillance video. The 34-year-old victim was on the phone with her mother, Pauline, at the time.
cwbchicago.com
Robberies and carjacking reported in North Center and Lincoln Square on Friday evening
Chicago — A woman was carjacked in North Center on Friday evening, just a few hours after two armed robberies were reported in Lincoln Square. The hijacking, reported in the 3700 block of North Bell, has been linked to a carjacking attempt in the suburbs in which the offenders fired shots, according to preliminary information.
3 robberies targeting women reported in about 30 minutes on Chicago’s West Side
CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a warning about three recent robberies targeting women on the city’s West Side. Three of them happened within about 30 minutes Friday evening, according to police. Police said the robberies were reported at these locations and times. In each incident, two or three people, described as men between the ages […]
fox32chicago.com
Family stabbed to death in Buffalo Grove • CPS principal removed from duties • Loan costs woman $8K in fees
CHICAGO - Police reveal the family found dead in their Buffalo Grove home earlier this week were stabbed to death, including the family pet; a Chicago high school principal was removed from his duties this week due to an ongoing investigation into "alleged misconduct," according to CPS; and one Chicago woman tells her story about how she had to pay $8,000 in loan fees to a pawnbroker.
regionnewssource.org
Auto Theft Suspect Drives Into Officers And Was Shot Multiple Times
On Friday, December 2, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Zone 1 and the Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) were requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in the 14000 block of Michigan Avenue in Dolton, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police. The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 9:40 PM, officers...
Cars, keys stolen at gunpoint from Gold Coast parking lot attendant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars and keys were stolen at gunpoint from a Gold Coast valet parking lot this week, and it was all caught on camera.As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Friday, people showed up to the parking lot at Maple Street and LaSalle Boulevard – only to learn their keys had been stolen.It happened in the middle of the day on Thursday. The Perillo Service Center at 1100 N. Clark St. is located right behind the parking lot, and is helping with holding cars and getting replacement keys.Surveillance video from the time of the crime does not show the...
cwbchicago.com
3 guns, cash, suspected cocaine found during electronic monitoring ‘compliance check’ at man’s home: sheriff’s office
Chicago — Officials say they found a cache of guns, drugs, and cash inside a Humboldt Park home where a five-time felon was on electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for Class X armed habitual criminal charges. Tavaris Monroe, 30, is now charged with two more counts of the same...
CBS News
ISP: 2 injured including suspect in high-speed crash on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect and another driver are injured following a high-speed crash on the city's Near West Side early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:02 a.m. at West Van Buren Street and West Ogden Avenue. Illinois State Police said District Chicago troopers were making a traffic...
cwbchicago.com
3-year-old shot himself inside home where 7-time felon was on electronic monitoring for a gun case: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a seven-time felon with a pending Class X armed habitual criminal case had another gun in the house where he was on electronic monitoring, and his 3-year-old son shot himself with it on Thursday evening. Milton Scott, 34, was ordered held without bail Saturday by...
Caught on camera: Woman robbed at gunpoint during attempted carjacking in West Rogers Park
A Chicago woman said her daughter was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men who tried to take her vehicle.
CPD: Man forced into home and robbed after sitting in his car outside
CHICAGO — After sitting in his parked car outside, a man was forced into his home and robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the South Side. At around 6 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of South Union on the report of a home invasion. Police said a 23-year-old...
Employee fires shots during burglary at insurance office in Rogers Park
CHICAGO — Sometime before 2 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said an insurance office in Rogers Park was broken into. Someone who called police about the incident told them he fired his gun at someone attempting to break into the office near Winchester and Howard Street, according to police radio traffic. It’s not clear if the […]
Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion
ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police. Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police […]
cwbchicago.com
Armed men rob at least 14 people during 2-hour crime spree, Chicago police reports say
Chicago — A group of armed men robbed at least 14 people at gunpoint during a two-hour crime spree that stretched across Chicago from Irving Park to the Lower West Side early Friday, according to Chicago police reports reviewed by CWBChicago. Several of the victims were targeted outside taverns.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn thieves targeting mail trucks in the Loop
CHICAGO - There have been at least two reports of thieves targeting U.S, Postal Service vehicles in the Loop this week. Police say two-four Black men took containers of mail and packages from at two different locations in downtown Chicago. The thefts happened at the following times and locations. 70...
cwbchicago.com
Woman intentionally shot 12-year-old who had argued with her niece, prosecutors say
Chicago — Every week, Chicagoans hear about another child being shot, usually by a bullet intended for others. But in an unusual case, prosecutors said on Saturday that a 28-year-old woman intentionally shot a 12-year-old girl who had been arguing with her niece. “You discharged a handgun at point...
