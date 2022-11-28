Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Pho Le’s expected to move to northeast Wichita
It appears the Vietnamese restaurant, Pho Le’s Noodles and Sandwiches, will soon be on the move. Multiple sources have told me that Pho Le’s, who is currently located at 6540 E. Central inside Normandie Shopping Center, will soon be making a move to the Comotara Center at 29th and Rock Road.
Topgolf Wichita opens Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new entertainment venue is opening in Wichita this week, three months earlier than initially expected. Topgolf plans to open to the public on Friday, Dec. 2. Topgolf, 2976 N. Greenwich Road, says it will be the premier entertainment destination in Wichita. The company says it offers a technology-enabled driving range […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KWCH.com
Building You: SCHEELS bringing 500 new jobs to Wichita
A high volume of cattle is on the auction block as severe to exceptional drought conditions in much of Kansas have ranchers decreasing the size of their herds. The holiday light show is one of the organization's biggest fundraisers. Updated: 23 hours ago. With a drought persisting across Kansas, farmers...
WIBW
Wichita man falls out of bed of truck on Kansas City interstate ramp
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man is recovering in the hospital after he fell out of the bed of a truck on an interstate ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:23 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the ramp from eastbound I-70 to southbound I-435 with reports of an injury accident.
Former Shocker Teddy Allen to play at Koch Arena for new Wichita pro basketball team
The Skykings are backed by a wealthy investor and want to make a splash in Wichita this spring.
Wichita ranked 7th worst Large College City in America
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new report from the website WalletHub ranks Wichita as the 7th worst Large College City in America. The report looked at several factors when ranking college cities across the U.S., including wallet friendliness, the social environment of the city, and academic and economic opportunities. Each of those categories is broken […]
Valley Center proposed 3D-printed neighborhood in jeopardy
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — The fate of a proposed 3D-printed neighborhood is in jeopardy following a special city council meeting Tuesday. Valley Center was set to be the home of the first 3D-printed community in the state of Kansas, but Tuesday, the city council voted to withdraw its contract with Crain Development, LLC, the […]
Wichita Wind Surge: No season tickets, starts new plans
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are a die-hard Wichita Wind Surge fan, get ready for a new way to buy tickets. The minor league baseball team is getting rid of traditional season tickets and replacing them with something new. Fans can purchase direct reservation memberships called Wind Surge Membership Access Plans. “The traditional season […]
Wichita Eagle
Highest-paying business jobs in Wichita
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Wichita, KS metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
K-96 to expand in Wichita, but you’ll have to wait for it
Change is coming to northeast Wichita. Drivers on Kansas Highway 96 will see some improvements to make the road wider and safer, but not until at least 2026.
How Kansas veterans can get connected with PACT Act benefits
Officials with the VA are hosting events to help veterans, their families, and survivors get information and access benefits from the new Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
Former Halstead Hospital up for auction
The former Halstead Hospital and other attached parcels of land and property are on the auction block.
Kansas Aviation Museum is adding three new exhibits and a new theater
The Kansas Aviation Museum is expanding with three new exhibits, a couple of which are in the former airport’s baggage claim area, and a new theater.
KWCH.com
Truck hits pole, fence in northeast Wichita crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police said a driver suffered a medical condition on Wednesday when his vehicle lost control and struck a light pole and fence. It happened around 12:50 p.m. near 15th and Woodlawn. Officers were called to a single-vehicle accident involving a down power line. They arrived...
Car vs. train crash closes 21st Street in north Wichita
A car vs. train crash has closed a major Wichita street.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jenna & Javaire Felsburg
A dad is hoping the community can help find his daughter and grandson, who’ve been missing since this summer. Jenna Felsburg, 20, and her son Javaire, 1, were last seen July 6, 2022, records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation Show. Though, Jenna’s dad said he hasn’t’ physically seen her since June 1. Jenna and her child were believed to be down here in Wichita at the time, but they do have ties to Topeka and out of state, family shares.
wichitabyeb.com
The time we introduced the kids to Indian food at Kababs
I’ll always try to talk the kids into trying different foods, but every so often they won’t listen to me. But who they will listen to is a complete stranger on TikTok (not named Wichita By E.B.). That’s exactly what happened when they came across several influencers online trying different Indian dishes. At that moment, they had the sudden urge to give the food and try, and that’s when we took them all to Kababs.
Hutch Rec Director of Sports retiring end of year
Hutchinson, Kan. – The Hutchinson Recreation Commission (Hutch Rec) in Hutchinson, announced on Nov. 28, Director of Sports, Randy Carter, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Carter began his career with Hutch Rec in November 2007 as the agency’s Sports Coordinator. Carter moved into the Director of Sports...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front invades on Tuesday, light snow for some
Hopefully you all enjoyed a nice late fall afternoon here in the Sunflower State. Most of us made it to the 50s and even a few in the lower 60s. Temperatures take a tumble out there as our next cold front is knocking on our doorstep to the north. We watch that front begin to work into far northwest Kansas overnight. With it, winds switch and a few flurries will be possible. We have a wide range of temperatures tonight in the 20s to 40s. The farther southeast you are, the warmer your night will be.
