Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Indianapolis-based burger company expands operations by opening a third store in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne, Indiana – Fort Wayne residents will be getting a new place to enjoy delicious food as soon as next year. An Indianapolis-based burger company will launch its operations in the building that once housed a Fazoli’s restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne next year.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
4 Indiana residents arrested on preliminary OWI charges
Purdue and West Lafayette police have made four arrests for alcohol- or drug-related charges since Saturday. West Lafayette Police officers arrested two people in Saturday’s early morning hours. Dominick Woolever, a 22-year-old from St Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested for a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. WLPD...
WLFI.com
"It may never happen again," students react to Purdue Football's Big Ten Championship chance
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday Dec. 1 tickets for Purdue's Big Ten championship game go on sale to the general public. Until 5 p.m. Tuesday the John Purdue Club members and season ticket holders can request tickets to the Dec. 3 game in Indianapolis. Purdue freshman and Indianapolis...
NBC Chicago
Death of Purdue Quarterback's Brother Under Investigation By Lake County Coroner
The Lake County Coroner is investigating the death of Sean O'Connell, the oldest brother of Purdue University starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, the coroner's office confirmed. An autopsy was completed Monday, the coroner said in a statement to NBC 5, and results are pending toxicology studies, "though at this time the...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
Missing northwest Indiana man located; Silver Alert canceled
DEMOTTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from northwest Indiana has been canceled. The Newton County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post that 76-year-old Jerry Peyton has been located and was being transported. Commenters on the post noted that Peyton had been found safe.
95.3 MNC
Bones found in Fox Hallow Farms, connected to Indiana serial killer
Bones found in the 1990s on Fox Hallow Farms in Westfield are linked to Herb Baumeister, the man largely considered Indiana’s most prolific serial killer. In 1996, authorities found only 11 DNA profiles among the bones and identified eight of the men. Now, that total of DNA profiles could...
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
WISH-TV
Wednesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts at GasBuddy say prices at the pump could drop below $3 a gallon. A gallon of unleaded gasoline cost an average of $3.52 in the U.S. on Monday, down about 12 cents from a week ago.
Fox 59
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened …. Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders. Road rage shootings increase around Indianapolis. Road rage shootings have been plaguing the Indianapolis area in the past several...
Purdue student shoots and kills self at gun range
A Purdue student shot and killed themself at a shooting range Friday evening. Lafayette police told the Journal and Courier that Vijay Viswan, 25, went into Applied Ballistics on Olympia Drive and was testing multiple weapons before "suddenly and intentionally" shooting themself. Viswan was taken from the Lafayette shooting range...
PMU Christmas tree arrives from Lafayette
About 40 people cheered as workers gave the final tug and got this year's Christmas tree through the front doorway of the Purdue Memorial Union Monday afternoon. It took about 30 minutes and unhinging the doors from the entryway to get the locally grown tree inside. Workers prepared the tree...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
Male killed in shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a roadway early Wednesday morning on Indy’s east side. Police were called to the 600 block of Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. for a “person down.” When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive in a grassy area near the […]
wrtv.com
Low COVID-19 bivalent booster rates among Hoosiers
FISHERS — Next month marks two years since the first COVID-19 shots went into arms. Today, the CDC recommends all Americans over the age of 5 get the updated booster dose, but that does not necessarily mean people are actually going to do it. Just before closing on Monday...
Several houses hit in random drive-by on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple houses in a near east side Indianapolis neighborhood were struck by gunfire in a random shooting Tuesday night. IMPD officers were alerted to detected gunshots in the area of 1100 N. Hamilton Avenue around 9 p.m. Upon arrival to the residential area north of 10th Street, police found multiple shell casings in […]
casscountyonline.com
Gerald L. “Jerry” Baldini
Gerald L. “Jerry” Baldini, 81, Logansport, passed away at 5:50 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. Born September 1, 1941, in Logansport, he was the son of Gordon “Gondy” and Madolyn “Nook” (Venice) Baldini. He married Carolyn Sue...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Preview of Geist Waterfront Park
The City of Fishers held a preview night Nov. 19 for the new Geist Waterfront Park at 10811 Olio Rd. The 70-acre waterfront property features a public beach, a playground, walking trails, open green space and a nonmotorized boat launch. The park is slated to open in March 2023.
