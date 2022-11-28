ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovo, PA

Man allegedly threatens woman with a pistol

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

RENOVO BOROUGH, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say threatened a woman by pointing a pistol at her face.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 22, around 8:00 a.m., a resident at a home in the 400 block of Erie Avenue in Renovo reported a trespasser.

Police say the suspect, a 46-year-old man from Renovo, was yelling at the victim about wishing to speak with two or three men who were not in the area.

The suspect then took out an airsoft pistol from his waistband and put it in the face of the victim, PSP stated.

The man then walked back to his house. He was later arrested by police and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

The charges have been filed for terrorist threats and simple assault.

