Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
The Most El Paso Things to You Can Say According to Twitter
There's no denying that El Paso has its own language; I'm sure lots of other places across the world have developed their own jargon in which you can take ordinary words and it's suddenly only understandable in their own region. In El Paso, we have quite a few words and...
Texas Tech El Paso Holiday Light Show Returns to Delight Christmas Obsessed
Show of hands, who’s in the mood for more Christmas cheer? Good, because it's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso's turn to welcome the holiday season. The medical school is holding its annual Cookies, Cocoa and Holiday Cheer celebration on consecutive Fridays with the first being an in-person campus event this Friday and the second presented drive-thru style next Friday.
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
A Delicious New Breakfast & Lunch Spot Has Opened Their Doors in Downtown El Paso
El Pasoans have been flocking to downtown El Paso to see San Jacinto Plaza dressed up for the holiday season. The Winterfest lights and attractions are a big hit in the evening, but there's still plenty to see and eat during the day. New York Gourmet Deli recently opened their doors at 203 Mills Avenue, in the old Drac's Cheesesteaks location. If you missed grabbing a cheesesteak while running around downtown, don't worry, this deli still has a scrumptious cheesesteak on the menu along with a wide variety of options.
Buildings Lost In El Paso And What Happened To Them
El Paso has lost a number of buildings over the years. Some were on purpose, some weren't. I posted an article the other day about the old courthouse, which used to host public events like rock concerts. It was demolished decades ago so the current courthouse could be built in its place.
Greta Van Fleet & More Will Give El Paso Fans A Show Next Year
This week certainly has been a week of surprises for rock fans hasn't it? On Monday we received news of a Metallica song/album/tour for 2023. Now this morning, we received news that Greta Van Fleet have announced the RESCHEDULED show dates, the ones they had to cancel this month. Now...
Ho Ho No! Santa Shortage?! Where You’re Guaranteed to Meet Santa in El Paso
Terrible news if your little ones are excited to see jolly, old Saint Nick this holiday season- there’s a Santa shortage happening across the US. HireSanta.com is a website where you can go and rent Santa for your holiday gatherings, and their CEO Mitch Allen told Fox 59 News in Indianapolis they’re struggling to meet demand. Allen warned the news outlets: “If you’re hunting for a Santa on the weekend, it might be too late this year, but we’re already having people wanting to book Santa for 2023.”
How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert
If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video
When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
Mariachi’s to Perform Your Favorite Christmas Songs at the Plaza Theater
I love mariachi's! Coincidentally, I also love Christmas music. I like to take my time getting into Christmas music; I definitely don't start blasting it the day after Halloween- I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin playing "Jingle Bell Rock". If you're like me and love mariachi and...
El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
Traveling Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Set to Debut in El Paso
The highly-anticipated ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ traveling exhibit will be here in December. El Paso art fans can immerse themselves in the famous works of the famous painter, and we have the dates and ticket details. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this exhibit, and if its popularity in...
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Downtown El Paso Hot Spot Bubbles with Rooftop Igloos for Festive Winter Dining
What do you do when you want to dine outdoors, but it’s too chilly outside? Do it in an igloo. If you’re looking for a unique dining experience that you can combine with the festive holiday vibe of San Jacinto Plaza, Stanton House has brought back its heated holiday igloos.
Local Bands Coming Together To Bring Christmas Cheer To El Paso
We've made it! The holidays are upon us; the Christmas season is here to ask Santa what we all want this year. But we know, there's so many people in El Paso with little to nothing at all. It's the perfect time to truly help a fellow El Pasoan in need & the music scene knows this too.
Winter Break 2022: When It Begins for El Paso Students and When Classes Resume
Students will soon be dashing through the doors for their weeks long winter break. 93.1 KISS-FM checked district calendars to find out when El Paso-area school districts shut down for their long winter's nap, and students get turned loose for the holidays. We found that with just one exception, students...
The Oldest Concert Hall In El Paso May Have Been The Courthouse
When concert goers in El Paso wanted to see a show back in the day, they had to go to court,. Seriously. The El Paso Courthouse, once known as "Liberty Hall", was torn down back in '88 to build the courthouse we have now. Downstairs, Liberty Hall had a good-sized auditorium they used for many things like jury selection, meetings, rallys, etc.
Sunland Park, NM Could Be Our Las Vegas, Thanks to Cannabis
The tiny town of Sunland Park New Mexico is raking in the dough thanks to its booming cannabis industry. But what does that mean for all of the other fun vices that can be found in this sunny little town of sin?. If you have ever been to the real...
