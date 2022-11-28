This article originally appeared on 07.22.21 As if a Canada goose named Arnold isn't endearing enough, his partner who came looking for him when he was injured is warming hearts and having us root for this sweet feathered couple. Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts shared the story on its Facebook page , in what they called "a first" for their animal hospital.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO