Man Arrested In Rusk County, TX After Attempting To Steal Car
The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Shared Details About This Crime On Their Facebook Page. Two East Texas police departments were summoned to a gas station after a man who caught someone attempting to steal his car was shot and the suspect took off afterwards. The Incident Happened On Monday (Nov....
Kilgore, TX Cops Report A Dog Was The Driver That Caused Crash In Parking Lot
Imagine Having To Explain This One To Your Insurance Company... If you're a dog owner then you know most of furry friends want to take a ride with you and most of the time you have no choice but to oblige your fur baby. Its not recommended that you leave your dog unattended in a vehicle but sometimes you absolutely no choice but to do so and this story is reason #1 why you shouldn't leave your pet alone in a car.
A Woman Wanted for Murder in MN was Found & Arrested by Longview, TX Police
A woman who was wanted in Minnesota for alleged murder was arrested in Longview, Texas on Monday, November 28. Erica Shameka Roberts of St. Cloud, MN, 36 years old, was arrested "on a warrant for 2nd Degree Murder" after "the Longview Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip from the Gregg County Crimestoppers Network on the location of a murder suspect wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota."
Tyler, TX Man Charged With Online Solicitation of a Minor Under 14
A Tyler, Texas man was arrested earlier this month after attempting to meet young girls online for sex through an online messaging service. While this “predator sting” operation wasn’t done by law enforcement the details of the case were handed over to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing the details 67-year-old Newell Vandergriff was arrested and charged, his bond to be released from custody was set at $350,000.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
21 People Indicted for Money Laundering Schemes in Tyler, Texas
Twenty-one people have been indicted in Tyler, Texas for their part in cryptocurrency money laundering networks that the U.S. Attorney General's office says have been under investigation for years. KETK reports that "according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday, the networks include those that laundered millions of dollars stolen from...
4-Year-Old Has Honor Of Lighting Christmas Tree In Tyler, Texas
A tradition dating back to 1987 continued in downtown Tyler last night (December 1st) with the lighting of the City of Tyler's Christmas tree by the newly named 2023 Children's Miracle Network 'Miracle Child' at the conclusion of the annual city Christmas parade. Before the big event took place, thousands...
Mineola ISD, PD, & DQ Teaming Up to Help ETX Kids This Christmas
If you love soft serve treats and helping kids this is going to be right up your alley -- and all you really gotta do is eat cool treats. In Mineola, TX something special is being blended together and I'm not just talking about DQ Blizzards. It was announced today...
That One Year I Should’ve Been Put on Santa’s ‘Naughty’ List
My family always made a big deal about Christmas when I was a kid growing up in Texas. Well, at least up until my sister got married. It was still always fun into adulthood. But there is something magical about Christmastime when you're a kid. I spent quite a few of them growing up in Tyler, Texas.
Tyler Transit Honors Rosa Parks With Designated Seat
“One has a moral responsibility to disobey unjust laws.” ― Martin Luther King Jr. We live in a time where those who feel oppressed are normally shouted down or called "woke" (like being conscious of the world around you instead of "sleeping" is a bad thing?) for letting your voice be heard about something that negatively effects people.
When You’re Craving Chinese Food Here is the Best in Tyler, Texas
When you’re craving a specific food, sometimes you just have to get it. And recently on a social media page dedicated to Tyler, Texas there was a group of locals who were discussing where to go for the best Chinese Food in the area. My favorite part of the discussion was the number of restaurants that were suggested, once again proving that we have so much delicious food here in East Texas. Which is why I wanted to write about where you can get the best Chinese food around Tyler.
Bascom Was Named After The Tyler, Texas Road She Was Found Abandoned On
Every dog deserves a loving home. They are pretty dependent upon us for their welfare, health, and nutritional needs. Dogs shouldn't be left out to wander city streets or county roads, much less be left abandoned along a county road. That seems to be the case for what happened to this beautiful girl. She was found wandering along Bascom Road in Tyler.
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
This Busy Tyler, TX Road Makes The Most Congested Roads In Texas List
If you drive down this roadway everyday then surely you won't find this news not at all surprising nor shocking. When I first moved to Tyler I'm not gonna lie to you, I LOATHED driving down this roadway because I'm not a big fan of traffic. Its especially hectic at the times of day that folks like to move around a lot like during lunch or dinner since most of the casual dining options are along this roadway.
Winnsboro, Texas School to Add a Useful Trade to It’s Curriculum Next Year
Hey kids, learning a trade is okay. There is such a stigma nowadays involving trade workers. For some reason, its constantly pushed that you have to go to college. Its the only way to earn a six, or even seven or more, figure salary. What they don't tell you is that going that route leaves you with a debt that you'll spend 10, 15, 20 years, or even longer, paying off. That's ridiculous. Its okay to learn a trade that, guess what, can pay extremely well with almost no debt to pay off. Winnsboro, Texas ISD will be offering a trade that students will be able to start learning in the 2023-2024 school year, meat processing.
The Top Nominees For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards
The Best Of The Best In East Texas As Voted Upon By The Community Will Be Honored With The 2022 Community Image Award!. We asked you to nominate and vote for your favorites and now we are ready to reveal the Top 3 Winners of the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce's 2022 Community Image Awards.
Don’t Miss the Mistletoe and Magic Events in Tyler, Texas
The magic of the holiday season is alive in East Texas. We have already enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and ate a whole lot now it’s time for Mistletoe and Magic here in Tyler, Texas. The series of events is put on by the Junior League of Tyler, Inc. The location of the events will be at the Rose Garden Center and the fun will take place from Wednesday, November 30th through Sunday, December 4th.
