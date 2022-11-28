ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

WBRE

Courthouse Christmas tree lights up on Friday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday. According to a press release, the official lighting ceremony of the Lackawanna County Christmas Tree is set to take place, Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square on North Washington Avenue. Lackawanna County […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Christkindl Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Market Street in Kingston may soon become home to a Wawa convenience store/gas station. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Kingston Administrator Paul Keating confirmed that Wawa has expressed interest in adding a location in the vacant lot previously occupied by Franconi Auto Parts on Market Street.
KINGSTON, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

First Steps of the Electric City Trail

This project is the first stage in an effort to place the Iron Furnaces once again at the intersection of Scranton public life. Following completion of the walking paths, similar wayfinding will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park. These projects will connect key portions of the City for residents and visitors alike, encouraging walking and biking as a means of recreation and transit.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!

Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins

SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Toys for Tots gets big donation on 'Giving Tuesday'

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As part of "Giving Tuesday," the Lackawanna County Commissioners are helping out Toys for Tots. Officials presented representatives from Toys for Tots with a $50,000 donation Tuesday afternoon at the government center in Scranton. The money will go towards helping the Marine Corps buy Christmas...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

November weather — warmth and snow

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times. But by mid-month, there was a flip of...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
NANTICOKE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Wham Cam: Animal responsible for most deaths in the U.S.?

MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever wonder what animal is responsible for the most deaths in the United States?. Joe headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
MOOSIC, PA
Newswatch 16

Busy opening day of rifle deer season

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Christmas Gifts for Proud Scrantonians

The Lackawanna Historical Society will provide one-stop shopping featuring local authors and historians at a Local History Holiday Emporium December 4, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. The event will be held at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton. Start or polish off your holiday shopping, or enjoy special presentations.
SCRANTON, PA

