Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Courthouse Christmas tree lights up on Friday
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lackawanna County Courthouse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday. According to a press release, the official lighting ceremony of the Lackawanna County Christmas Tree is set to take place, Friday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m. in Courthouse Square on North Washington Avenue. Lackawanna County […]
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, these Pennsylvania towns should be put on your list immediately.
WOLF
VOTE: Which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?
(WOLF) — With Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County, we have to know what you think. The battle has been raging for decades. Which is better, Sheetz or Wawa?
Schuylkill County Grinch gives back for Christmas
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A special visitor came through the doors of Petal Pushers in Tamaqua on Tuesday. People call him the Schuylkill County Grinch, but he's not really a Grinch at all. In fact, he's kicking off a new toy drive to ensure every kid across Schuylkill County has a present to open on Christmas Day.
Christkindl Market in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa had another stop in Scranton Sunday. The big man in red was there to greet children at the 3rd annual Christkindl Market on Waldorf Lane in the city. The Waldorf Park German American Federation hosted the event. More than 700 people visited the tiki bar...
Foster kids join families at Lackawanna County adoption ceremony
SCRANTON, Pa. — Happy and anxious families sat waiting patiently for their turn inside the courtroom at the Lackawanna County Government Center. This festive occasion was held to celebrate 12 children who will officially become part of a new family. "All these people are special, and it's nice to...
WOLF
Wawa actively looking into potential sites in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Market Street in Kingston may soon become home to a Wawa convenience store/gas station. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, Kingston Administrator Paul Keating confirmed that Wawa has expressed interest in adding a location in the vacant lot previously occupied by Franconi Auto Parts on Market Street.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
First Steps of the Electric City Trail
This project is the first stage in an effort to place the Iron Furnaces once again at the intersection of Scranton public life. Following completion of the walking paths, similar wayfinding will be created to guide bicyclists on a six-mile loop from the trail to Nay Aug Park. These projects will connect key portions of the City for residents and visitors alike, encouraging walking and biking as a means of recreation and transit.
A Christmas surprise for kids in Bradford County
TOWANDA, Pa. — Kevin and Debbie West are the owners of Woody's Ale House and Grille in Towanda. This weekend the couple is inviting underprivileged children from around Bradford County to the restaurant for a Christmas surprise. "This Sunday, December 4, we will be providing 25 kids from the...
pahomepage.com
Eye Care Specialists | 11/29/22 Pa Live!
Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. Lycoming County United Way helping out on GivingTuesday. ‘Winter Warrior Warmup’ sock drive for veterans. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. 1920s theater in Williamsport to receive renovations. Amazon smile, helps give back while you shop. Amazon smile, helps give...
Scranton's Santa on the Trolley season begins
SCRANTON, Pa. — Santa is trading in his sleigh for a trolley car, demonstrating how people used to go out for a shopping trip in Scranton. Santa on the Trolley is a Christmas tradition for the Electric City Trolley Station and Museum that's been around for decades. “This was...
How you can help a struggling mother — Adopt A Single Mom
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Adopt A Single Mom project is now in its sixth season, taking nominations of hard-working single mothers and providing them with gifts for Christmas morning. "Largest philanthropic outreach of the year is what we're doing right now — our Christmas gift drive. It's very...
Toys for Tots gets big donation on 'Giving Tuesday'
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — As part of "Giving Tuesday," the Lackawanna County Commissioners are helping out Toys for Tots. Officials presented representatives from Toys for Tots with a $50,000 donation Tuesday afternoon at the government center in Scranton. The money will go towards helping the Marine Corps buy Christmas...
November weather — warmth and snow
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a tale of two seasons during the month of November, according to the Stormtracker 16 team. The first half of the month was well above average, with temperatures getting into the 70s for highs several times. But by mid-month, there was a flip of...
Brothers from Lackawanna County diagnosed with leukemia within a year of each other
ARCHBALD, Pa. — In many ways, three-year-old Jaxxon Kochis and two-year-old Abel Kochis from Archbald are just like any other boys their age. They like to say "cheese" for the camera. They like to use Capri Suns as water guns. They're scared of the Grinch but can't wait for Christmas.
Former Nanticoke industrial building demolished
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was demolition day in Nanticoke. The demolition of a long-time eyesore and former industrial building, began Tuesday morning. The building was once a factory, then an entertainment venue, and after many years left empty the day for it to come down has finally arrived. “It’s good to see it […]
WNEP-TV 16
Wham Cam: Animal responsible for most deaths in the U.S.?
MOOSIC, Pa. — Ever wonder what animal is responsible for the most deaths in the United States?. Joe headed to Gerrity's in Moosic to see if anyone there had the answer in this week's Wham Cam. See more great Wham Cam videos on WNEP's Youtube page.
Busy opening day of rifle deer season
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — For some lucky hunters, opening day of rifle deer season in northeastern Pennsylvania is like a holiday. "Oh, it's better than Christmas, well, for me anyway. Opening day is the best. I like it," said Robert Julian, Archbald. "It was pretty cold, but I saw...
Visit The Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in Pennsylvania
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Pennsylvania, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Christmas Gifts for Proud Scrantonians
The Lackawanna Historical Society will provide one-stop shopping featuring local authors and historians at a Local History Holiday Emporium December 4, 10 a.m. -3 p.m. The event will be held at the Society’s headquarters, the Catlin House, 232 Monroe Avenue, Scranton. Start or polish off your holiday shopping, or enjoy special presentations.
Comments / 0