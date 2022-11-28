The Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon: From Dyson Vacuums to Vitamix Blenders

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

In a surprising move, it seems that Amazon may have waited until Cyber Monday to roll out its best deals this year. Dozens of coveted items that were still at full price on Friday have been steeply discounted today.

The retail behemoth’s deals cut a swath through every category — from smart TVs and headphones to luggage and blenders .

Below, check out all the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:

Echo Dot (50% Off)

Amazon devices are cheaper than they’ve ever been this Cyber Monday, including the all-new Echo Dot. For only $25, you can get the new Alexa device, which has improved audio and all your favorite music and podcasts available at the touch of a button.

All-New Echo Dot $49.99 $24.99

Hisense 50-Inch Fire TV (43% Off)

The Hisense is a solid QLED Fire TV at a very competitive price. For less than $300, you get a TV with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, for a superb image quality that are only beat by TVs that are thousands of dollars more expensive. Aside from coming with Amazon’s Fire TV, which makes it easier than ever to browse through different streamers, but it also offers a Game Mode Plus setting that decreases lag which make it a great option for gamers, too. Check out more Cyber Monday TV deals here.

Hisense 50-Inch Fire TV $529.99 $299.99

iRobot Roomba (35% Off)

You’ll never find a better deal on iRobot’s famed Roomba than on Prime Day, which brings down the price of the coveted cleaning device to only $179 (a price that for anyone familiar with the high-tech gadget, knows is unbeatable). The Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal empties itself every 60 days; it uses a premium 3-stage cleaning system that allows for deep suction; and using vSLAM navigation, it learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps to efficiently clean every inch.

iRobot Roomba $274 $179

Kindle Paperwhite (32% Off)

Kindle unveiled its new generation Kindle in 2021 and it’s remained the best e-reader on the market since. The Paperwhite has a sizable 6.8-inch glare-free display, 10 weeks of battery life and 8 GB of storage — all for less than $100 today.

Kindle Paperwhite $139.99 $94.99

JBL Clip 4 (44% Off)

The Clip 4 delivers surprisingly rich audio and a punchy bass for its compact size. It’s the best option on the market for those that are active or always on the go, thanks to its fully waterproof exterior and handy carabiner hooks that allow you to latch it onto anything from a belt loop to a backpack.

JBL Clip 4 $79.95 $44.95

Nespresso VertuoPlus (30% Off)

The Nespresso VertuoPlus , the newest machine and a No. 1 best-seller on the retailer, is down to $118 for Cyber Monday. The most compact out of the Nespresso line, the Vertuo packs the company’s impressive centrifusion technology into a sleek and slim build. Once you insert the capsule, the patented extraction technology spins it up to 7,000 rotations per minute, blending ground coffee with water to achieve barista-grade texture and quality.

Nespresso VertuoPlus $169.95 $118.95

WaterPik Water Flosser (55% Off)

No one ever regrets buying a water flosser, which uses a stream of high-pressure pulsating water to remove dental flaque and food debris. The Waterpik is dentist-recommended, features 10 settings for a custom clean and is a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon.

WaterPik Aquarius Water Flosser $99.99 $44.99

Apple Airpods (50% Off)

Apple Airpods (1st Gen) $159 $79

Samsonite Luggage (55% Off)

This hard-shelled roller comes in three gorgeous springtime hues (we’re partial to this icy blue). The voltage blends a modern design with high-tech integration. A USB port is integrated into the TSA-approved lock panel so you can charge on the go, and organization is seamless thanks to a built-in WetPak and mesh pockets.

Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinners $331.26 $149.07

Dyson Cyclone V10 (23% Off)

Dyson vacuums rarely go on sale so you’ll want to take advantage of this limited-time deal before it goes. The V10 vacuum is one of the brand’s most premium cleaning appliances, boasting 55% more suction than the V7, three cleaning modes and up to 60 minutes of run time.

Dyson Cyclone V10 $599.99 $464

Vitamix 5200 Blender (45% Off)

Yes, you read that correctly. The coveted Vitamix 5200, which is normally close to $600, is as low as $299 for Cyber Monday. You’ll want to jump on this deal fast because it’s hard to say when it’ll ever be this cheap again. The 5200 has variable speed control, a roomy 64-ounce container for large batches, is constructed with hardened stainless steel blades and can even reach speeds fast enough to create heat for soup.

Vitamix 5200 Blender $549.99 $299.95

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones (30% Off)

Bose brought their audio quality and comfort to the next level when they released the QuietComfort, which is acclaimed for having the all-around best ANC (active noise cancellation) for over-ear headphones. Switch between Quiet Mode and Aware Mode depending on your environment, and take advantage of Bose’s unique technology that allows for high-fidelity audio to listen to your favorite content.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones $329 $229

Crocs (40%)

You either hate them or love them but Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale apparently wants its shoppers to become people who wear Crocs. And that’s not a bad thing. The hotly contested shoe (which we argue are unfairly maligned) have been worn by everyone from Pharrell Williams to Kendall Jenner and Questlove. Diplo even came out with his own line of Crocs. Now’s the time to convert.

Crocs $29

Crest 3D Whitestrips (30% Off)

Brighten up your smile before returning to your hometown this holiday season. Crest Whitestrips are always more expensive than you want them to be, but now they’re only $35 for Cyber Monday.

Crest 3D Whitestrips $49.99 $34.99