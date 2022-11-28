ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackey, KY

lakercountry.com

Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards

A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Man jailed for fatal 2016 pursuit crashes into THP trooper on Tuesday: police

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man jailed in Washington County for killing a passenger during a 2016 police pursuit was involved in another high-speed chase Tuesday that injured one. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hammonds II in a preliminary report that detailed the Nov. 29 incident. Troopers had […]
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

WJHL

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
GATE CITY, VA
wymt.com

wcyb.com

3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia

Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
KINGSPORT, TN
q95fm.net

Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car

A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

76-year-old Dickenson Co. man found safe

UPDATE: A 76-year-old man at the center of a search in Dickenson County has been found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified

BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY

