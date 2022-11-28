Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.

DICKENSON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO