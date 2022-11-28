Read full article on original website
Related
lakercountry.com
Letcher County man found dead after incident at stockyards
A Letcher County man was found deceased early Thursday morning following an incident at the Russell County Stockyards. According to the Russell County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Gerald Raymond Johnson was pronounced deceased by Russell County Coroner Mark Coots at approximately 1:10 a.m. Thursday. Johnson was a truck driver for...
Man jailed for fatal 2016 pursuit crashes into THP trooper on Tuesday: police
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man jailed in Washington County for killing a passenger during a 2016 police pursuit was involved in another high-speed chase Tuesday that injured one. Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials identified the suspect as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hammonds II in a preliminary report that detailed the Nov. 29 incident. Troopers had […]
q95fm.net
Drug Bust Leads Dickenson County Law Enforcement to Recover $50,000 Worth of Drugs
Dickenson County, Virginia law enforcement collaborated with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force to conduct a “buy/bust” operation, in order to crack down on drug trafficking in the area. According to Police, the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal...
q95fm.net
Over $50k In Illegal Narcotics Seized
An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office participated in a “buy/bust” operation along with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force over a span of approximately three months. The task force is comprised of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued
GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
Missing Tri-Cities man identified, remains found in vacant school in Knoxville
Human remains were found in a vacant property on Fifth Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
wymt.com
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
wcyb.com
3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
thebig1063.com
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
supertalk929.com
Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia
Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
Juvenile suspected in 2 SWVA Dollar General fires within 2 hours
Police are investigating two different fires at Southwest Virginia Dollar General stores last Friday, and investigators say a juvenile is suspected of starting both.
Married couple found dead in Kingsport, police investigating
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A married couple was found dead by apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday morning, Kingsport Police Department (KPD) investigators say. According to a release from the department, officers were dispatched to a home on Idle Hour Road around 9 a.m. Tuesday in reference to two bodies being found at the residence. The bodies, […]
thebig1063.com
House fire in Harlan causes firefighters to be pulled due to possible roof collapse
On Wednesday afternoon November 30, 2022 at approximately 12:25pm, multiple calls came into Harlan City Police Department about a house on fire located above the Cash Savers Store. A Harlan City Police unit then advised the fire was on South Main Street and not near the business itself. Fire Chief...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Officials Allegedly Find Him Passed Out In A Car
A man out of Laurel County is now in jail in Pike County after officials allegedly found him passed out inside of a stolen vehicle. Officers with the Pikeville Police Department were called to the Shelbiana Food City following reports that a stolen Chevy Malibu from Laurel County was parked there.
76-year-old Dickenson Co. man found safe
UPDATE: A 76-year-old man at the center of a search in Dickenson County has been found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man living with dementia who was last seen on Monday morning […]
q95fm.net
Johnson County Couple Arrested With Large Meth Rock Following Search Warrant
A couple out of Johnson County was recently arrested on drug trafficking charges. The pair is said to have been found with a large rock of meth. Deputies went to the home of 30-year-old Abre Leshay Napier and 38-year-old Erik Clayton Castle on Saturday, with a search warrant. During their...
Police: Man shot at pharmacy, shooter arrested
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot. According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug […]
q95fm.net
Community in Indiana Deliver Supplies to Flood Survivors in Knott County
A group of people from the community of Tippecanoe, Indiana on Thursday are headed to Knott County to help support flood survivors. The group collected donations from their community for those who were displaced in the July floods. The group received donations ranging from food to furniture. A resident of...
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect in Big Stone Gap shooting identified
BIG STONE GAP — A Big Stone Gap man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday shooting that left another man injured. Shane Christopher Martin, 31, E. River St., was arrested inside Curklin’s Restaurant in Big Stone Gap before 2 p.m. by town officers and Wise County Sheriff’s Office deputies after witnesses directed them to the back of the restaurant.
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Nov. 16 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Comments / 0