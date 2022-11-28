Read full article on original website
Joe Biden extends Hurricane Ian reimbursement period to Dec. 7
An order form the President also allows for 100% reimbursement on many storm-related costs. President Joe Biden extended the time period for full federal reimbursements on many Hurricane Ian recovery expenses. The move comes as federal officials report nearly $3 billion in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have...
Commissioners bide time on deciding goliath grouper closures
Commissioners feel they have time to work out some of the issues involved. Florida’s wildlife Commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision that would’ve prevented catch-and–releasefishing at three goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in state waters in the Atlantic Ocean, off Martin and Palm Beach counties. The prohibition would’ve been seasonal, July 15-Oct. 15 each year.
Diagnosis for 12.1.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Nearly 900,000 Floridians have signed up for health insurance under the federal health care exchange, according to...
Gov. DeSantis warns that Citizens could go ‘belly up’ if insurance market not fixed
The Governor wants more money to back private reinsurance in Special Session. Ahead of a Special Session later this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis made the case for reforms to make the homeowners insurance market more stable, while contending the state insurer of last resort could go “belly up” if that doesn’t happen.
Jim Ayotte: Factory-built housing will be part of Hurricane Ian’s rebuilding
It’s time to end the stigma of mobile homes and acknowledge the reality of what manufactured homes offer. Most people use the words mobile and manufactured homes interchangeably, when in fact, there is a significant distinction. Mobile homes were built before 1976 and did not adhere to any federal...
Former SBA director says Florida pensions are in good shape, doesn’t expect Fed relief on rates
Florida TaxWatch gave Ash Williams a lifetime award for stints managing Florida's pension funds. Public pensions have come under political fire throughout the country. But a former director who handled Florida’s assets said the Sunshine State need not worry about the fiscal health of its program. Ash Williams, former...
Assisted living facilities ask state to slow down, work with stakeholders on new emergency rules
AHCA has agreed to extend the public comment period for new rules by two weeks. Florida assisted living facilities (ALF) are raising questions about new emergency management regulations being proposed by state health care regulators. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) held an hourlong workshop on Tuesday with ALF...
Legalized recreational marijuana could be back on Florida ballots in 2024
Florida voters are starting to weigh in on on a new initiative to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal in the state.
Ashley Moody promises fiscal efficiency, efforts to predict organized crime activity
She gave remarks at Florida TaxWatch, which just gave her office high marks on fiscal responsibility. Attorney General Ashley Moody reacted with glee when Florida TaxWatch gave her office its State Agency of the Year award. “I’m telling you, I’ve not been so proud since I was 17 years old...
Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’
He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Gunster expands into Naples, merges with Grant Fridkin Pearson law firm
The firm now has a presence in 12 Florida cities. Business law firm Gunster is completing a merger agreement with Naples-based law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The merger is effective Jan. 1 and will see the 12 attorneys and 15-member professional staff of Grant Fridkin Pearson join Gunster, one of the state’s largest commercial law firms.
Gov. DeSantis awards more than $22M to Biscayne Bay projects
Nearly two-thirds of the money will fund a water quality characterization and pollution-reduction program. Gov. Ron DeSantis is more than doubling his administration’s prior investment in Biscayne Bay, with $22.7 million worth of set-asides for seven projects in Miami-Dade County. DeSantis’ office announced the funding Thursday at a press...
Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs reports $560K for Q3
The firm could have earned as much as $780,000. The five-member lobbying team at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $560,000 during the third quarter of 2022. Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.
Lobbying compensation: Johnston & Stewart snags $730K in Q3
The firm may have earned as much as $1 million. The three-person team at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies continued its strong revenue streak in the third quarter, notching an estimated $730,000 in lobbying pay, reports show. The reporting period saw the firm take in $505,000 lobbying the Legislature and...
Florida recreational marijuana petition collecting signatures for vote on 2024 ballot
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly 50,000 people have signed a new petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida. The petition’s sponsors are trying to get a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot. The Florida Division of Elections needs more than 891,000 signatures and state Supreme Court approval to...
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group earns at least $695K in Q3
The firm represents some of the heaviest hitters in Northeast Florida. The Fiorentino Group earned an estimated $695,000 in lobbying revenue last quarter, according to recently filed compensation reports. Led by the firm’s eponym Marty Fiorentino, the firm’s experienced roster includes Joe Mobley, Mark Pinto, Shannan Schuessler, Davis Bean and...
Personnel note: Jayer Williamson joins Travis Cummings, Rob Bradley at Oak Strategies
The boutique Northeast Florida firm is expanding to the west. Boutique lobbying and consulting firm Oak Strategies is expanding into the Panhandle with the addition of former Rep. Jayer Williamson. Oak Strategies is the firm founded by former Rep. Travis Cummings and former Sen. Rob Bradley, who chaired the House...
