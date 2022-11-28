ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
floridapolitics.com

Joe Biden extends Hurricane Ian reimbursement period to Dec. 7

An order form the President also allows for 100% reimbursement on many storm-related costs. President Joe Biden extended the time period for full federal reimbursements on many Hurricane Ian recovery expenses. The move comes as federal officials report nearly $3 billion in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Commissioners bide time on deciding goliath grouper closures

Commissioners feel they have time to work out some of the issues involved. Florida’s wildlife Commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision that would’ve prevented catch-and–releasefishing at three goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in state waters in the Atlantic Ocean, off Martin and Palm Beach counties. The prohibition would’ve been seasonal, July 15-Oct. 15 each year.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jim Ayotte: Factory-built housing will be part of Hurricane Ian’s rebuilding

It’s time to end the stigma of mobile homes and acknowledge the reality of what manufactured homes offer. Most people use the words mobile and manufactured homes interchangeably, when in fact, there is a significant distinction. Mobile homes were built before 1976 and did not adhere to any federal...
floridapolitics.com

Ashley Moody promises fiscal efficiency, efforts to predict organized crime activity

She gave remarks at Florida TaxWatch, which just gave her office high marks on fiscal responsibility. Attorney General Ashley Moody reacted with glee when Florida TaxWatch gave her office its State Agency of the Year award. “I’m telling you, I’ve not been so proud since I was 17 years old...
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gunster expands into Naples, merges with Grant Fridkin Pearson law firm

The firm now has a presence in 12 Florida cities. Business law firm Gunster is completing a merger agreement with Naples-based law firm Grant Fridkin Pearson. The merger is effective Jan. 1 and will see the 12 attorneys and 15-member professional staff of Grant Fridkin Pearson join Gunster, one of the state’s largest commercial law firms.
NAPLES, FL
C. Heslop

$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida Residents

Since the pandemic, Americans have faced record-high inflation levels. Rent hikes have left many Florida residents with eviction notes on their doors. The state has made money available to locals who need help to keep their utilities on and a roof over their heads. Are you or some you know in need of financial aid? Here are the details of the program.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis awards more than $22M to Biscayne Bay projects

Nearly two-thirds of the money will fund a water quality characterization and pollution-reduction program. Gov. Ron DeSantis is more than doubling his administration’s prior investment in Biscayne Bay, with $22.7 million worth of set-asides for seven projects in Miami-Dade County. DeSantis’ office announced the funding Thursday at a press...
FLORIDA STATE
R.A. Heim

Social Security increases coming soon for Florida households

counting money on tablePhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you already know, inflation is hitting Florida quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, as much as almost $10,000 more per year in Florida when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Strategos Public Affairs reports $560K for Q3

The firm could have earned as much as $780,000. The five-member lobbying team at Strategos Public Affairs earned an estimated $560,000 during the third quarter of 2022. Florida Politics estimates how much firms earn based on the middle number of the per-client ranges they list on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of minimum and maximum earnings.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: Johnston & Stewart snags $730K in Q3

The firm may have earned as much as $1 million. The three-person team at Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies continued its strong revenue streak in the third quarter, notching an estimated $730,000 in lobbying pay, reports show. The reporting period saw the firm take in $505,000 lobbying the Legislature and...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties

Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Lobbying compensation: The Fiorentino Group earns at least $695K in Q3

The firm represents some of the heaviest hitters in Northeast Florida. The Fiorentino Group earned an estimated $695,000 in lobbying revenue last quarter, according to recently filed compensation reports. Led by the firm’s eponym Marty Fiorentino, the firm’s experienced roster includes Joe Mobley, Mark Pinto, Shannan Schuessler, Davis Bean and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy