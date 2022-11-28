ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascocita, TX

Who Told You To Do That? Woman On Flight Leaving Texas Tries To Open Door Midflight

A Wild Story About A Woman Who Claims To Have Not Flown In A Long Time, Began Listening To Voices In Her Head That Almost Caused A Major Catastrophe. I know that we have to be sensitive to folks who are dealing with mental health issues but this story involves a woman who believed that she heard the voice of a higher power and she almost did something that almost sent everyone on board to meet that higher power whether they wanted to or not.
This Brick Home on the Water in Spring, Texas is Picture Perfect

This amazing home located in Spring, Texas doesn't just look nice, this is what life goals are all about. When I saw the back patio area, I knew this property was something special. Just looking at the home from the front view you know it's stunning, the fence, the landscaping, the architecture it's all incredible. Although, with a list price of $5,575,000, the home better be something unforgettable.
Famed Houston Attorney Tony Buzbee's Stunning $20 Million Mansion is on The Market, Let's Look

Did you know that in 2019 Tony Buzbee ran for mayor of Houston, Texas? He ultimately lost to incumbent Sylvester Turner, but, that's not why most of us know his name is it?. Of course, most of us know him as the attorney who is representing women who have accused former Houston Texan NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas.

