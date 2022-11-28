ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val Verde, CA

Two Detained After Knocking Down Powerlines, Hitting Victim With Truck

By Louie Diaz
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKzHC_0jQE5lb100

Two suspects were detained after they allegedly knocked down powerlines then hit a witness with a truck Monday in Val Verde.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism call on the 28500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Val Verde, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

For unknown reasons, a suspect knocked down powerlines with a box truck, according to officials.

“The victim tried preventing the suspect from fleeing after knocking down powerlines and that’s when the victim was hit by the vehicle,” Arriaga said.

Deputies responding to the call located the box truck on The Old Road just north of Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic, according to Arriaga.

Two suspects were detained.

As of the publication of this article, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Car Goes Down Embankment In Newhall Crash

A car fell down an embankment near a 14 freeway on-ramp in a Newhall crash Thursday night. At around 6:30 p.m., first responders received reports of a Newhall crash, according to Supervisor Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We went out and there was a non-injury traffic collision,” Peters said. “We got the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

No arrest in shoplifting incident at Ulta in Valencia

A woman might’ve gotten away with what’s suspected to be stolen merchandise on Wednesday evening at Ulta in Valencia, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the suspect left the beauty supply store on...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s deputy charged with on-duty assault in Compton

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with unlawfully using a Taser stun gun on someone who had been detained for shoplifting in Compton two years ago, the District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Hiraudi Lopez-Romero, 29, was charged with one felony count...
COMPTON, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

DUI Suspect Arrested After Canyon Country Crash Shears Two Fire Hydrants, Causes Power Outage

A DUI suspect was arrested Wednesday night after a Canyon Country crash sheared two fire hydrants and knocked out power in the surrounding area.  Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a multi-vehicle Canyon Country crash on the 18600 block of Via Princessa near Costco, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Winnetka slaying captured by police in Canyon Country

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend. Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday. Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant […]
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Family of local doctor killed in hit-and-run crash sues city of LA

The Arts District is always full of people. It's a bustling part of downtown Los Angeles, packed with restaurants and lofts. But on a half-mile stretch of Sante Fe Avenue, people want change."I had to literally check for cars and bolt across," said Emily Locke. "I've seen multiple people do it and it doesn't feel good."Locke, like many pedestrians, struggles to get around, as the east side of the road has no sidewalk, with parallel parking and speeding cars, and most people walk in the bike path. "It is just alarming in this area because there's so much pedestrian traffic," Locke...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder

Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
monrovianow.com

Monrovia Police: Man Destroys Myrtle Christmas Decorations; Friend Punches Friend in Face; Pedestrian Hit By Car; Wanted Man Turns Himself In; Man Steals Phones Using Sledge Hammer; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for November 23 – 30. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 341 service events, resulting in 72 investigations. Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested. November 23 at 2:16 a.m., a hotel clerk in...
MONROVIA, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

Body of overdose victim dumped along Mulholland Highway, CHP says

Authorities are looking for information after a man was found dead along the side of Mulholland Highway in the unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. The body was discovered around 7:40 a.m. between the intersection of Mulholland Highway and Decker Road, and Mulholland and Westlake Boulevard, near El Matador Beach in Malibu, according to the […]
MALIBU, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
638
Followers
296
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy