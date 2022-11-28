Two Detained After Knocking Down Powerlines, Hitting Victim With Truck

Two suspects were detained after they allegedly knocked down powerlines then hit a witness with a truck Monday in Val Verde.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, deputies received reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism call on the 28500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Val Verde, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

For unknown reasons, a suspect knocked down powerlines with a box truck, according to officials.

“The victim tried preventing the suspect from fleeing after knocking down powerlines and that’s when the victim was hit by the vehicle,” Arriaga said.

Deputies responding to the call located the box truck on The Old Road just north of Henry Mayo Drive in Castaic, according to Arriaga.

Two suspects were detained.

As of the publication of this article, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Ed. Note: This is a breaking news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .