How does carbon dioxide affect bumblebee reproduction?
Carbon dioxide is commonly used by beekeepers and researchers to sedate bees and other species of insects. However, according to a new study led by Pennsylvania State University, in addition to inducing a calming effect, this substance can also trigger a range of other physiological responses. For instance, since bumblebee...
Fossil pushes lizard origins back 35 million years
Lizards, snakes and worm lizards all belong to the reptilian order known as the Squamata, and are characterized by having scaly skins. This is the largest and most diverse order of reptiles today, with 10,900 extant species. The evolutionary origin of the group is, however, contentious and not well supported by fossil evidence. There are only a few well-preserved fossil specimens dated to between the late Permian (260 million years ago) and the late Jurassic (150 mya), which is estimated to be the period of origin.
Melting glaciers release vast quantities of unknown microbes
As glaciers melt under the influence of global warming, scientists are beginning to wonder what will become of the microbes that inhabit the surface and subsurface layers of these glaciers. Typically, these microbes include bacteria, viruses, fungi and algae that colonize the ice and make use of the porous surface that develops during the melt season. With the flow of meltwater set to increase in the warming world, large quantities of microbes, nutrients, sediment and organic carbon will be discharged into aquatic environments from glaciers around the world.
Garden Guy column: Gifts for gardeners
Having been a gardener for many years, I have all the tools and other garden paraphernalia I need. Oh, there is an occasional new something I get, but that is increasingly rare. When I give gifts, I always want my gifts to be wanted, appreciated, and long-lasting. Thus, I will make some suggestions regarding gift giving to a gardener.
Covid infection may lead to chronic liver damage
According to a recent study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), Covid-19 infections are associated with increased liver stiffness – a marker of liver damage, such as inflammation or fibrosis (the buildup of scar tissue in the liver), and a sign of possible long-term liver injury that could lead to liver cancer and liver failure.
Cheetah marking sites are communication hotspots
A large number of mammals use scent marks, urine, or scats to communicate with each other. Through this method, they leave, receive, or exchange information about territory ownership, reproductive receptiveness, health status, or diet. However, whether and how this type of olfactory communication is also used by other species than the one having placed the mark is still poorly understood.
Peanuts and herbs positively impact our gut microbiome
According to two new studies led by Pennsylvania State University, adding a daily ounce of peanuts or about a teaspoon of herbs and spices to one’s diet can positively affect the composition of the gut microbiome – a collection of trillions of microorganisms living inside the intestinal tract – and lead to better health.
Tiny fish could help tackle global malnutrition
A new study published in the journal Nature Food has found that tiny fish could play a crucial part in tackling malnutrition and the food insecurity crisis across the globe. According to the scientists, small species of fish, such as herring, sardines, and anchovies, are the cheapest source of nutritious fish found in a large number of low- and middle-income countries, and are frequently caught in large quantities in the waters of nations that currently experience malnutrition.
