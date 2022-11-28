ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man and woman arrested for armed robbery at busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night for attempting to carry out an armed shoplifting scheme at a busy midtown Tulsa Home Depot.

Police arrested Dominick Colbert and Natasha Stash after they were caught by loss prevention employees attempting to steal carts full of products from the Home Depot at East 41st and South Sheridan around 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean said loss prevention employees had been monitoring Colbert and Stash on surveillance cameras. Stash has been known to steal from the store before, Bean said. Once the two gathered the items they wanted, Bean said the two divided up the items into two separate shopping carts.

Colbert left the store with his cart through a side emergency exit, and when loss prevention employees tried to stop him, that’s when he pulled a gun out and locked and loaded a round into the chamber.

“When he pulled the gun out, that’s when this went from shoplifting to armed robbery,” Bean said.

The employee went back into the store to call 911, and Colbert took off. While distracted with Colbert, Bean said Stash then tried to leave through another exit hoping loss prevention was too focused on Colbert to notice, but she too was caught because the entire scheme was being monitored on video surveillances.

“They knew to watch her the minute she walked into the store,” Bean said.

Eventually with the search of K9 officers and the police helicopter, Colbert was found across the street where he had not only ditched his items, but he had taken off some of his clothes to try to throw off police.

Bean said at no point were any customers in the busy crowded store in immediate danger.

“People like this are usually focused on the items and getting them out of the store,” he said. “They’re not looking to just hurt random people who aren’t impacting what they are doing.”

The scheme is just one of many that have played out at area Home Depots. Earlier this month, Tulsa Crimestoppers released video of a man who has pulled a knife repeatedly at downtown Tulsa Home Depot employees while leaving the stores with carts full of items.

“These are not related incident, but they show just how desperate these people can be to steal,” Bean said.

Stash is a tribal citizen and was handed over to Federal agents to be prosecuted. The case involving the man in the downtown Home Depot remains open.

Home Depot’s Corporate Communications Office released the following statement to FOX23:

“Retail crime is an ongoing issue, and it has been on the rise over the last few years for many retailers. We have a multitude of initiatives in place to mitigate it as best we can, including technology and innovation to make theft in our stores more difficult, close partnership with law enforcement and efforts to encourage federal and state legislation to fight this issue.”

Kelly Boshears
3d ago

Need to change the law. Jail time evertime. Then shoppers would have to cover the lost. The lost is passed on through higher prices.

