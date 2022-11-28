Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dawgpost.com
Georgia Commits Ready To Keep "Tight End University" Alive and Well
ATHENS - As you all know by now, Georgia Bulldog assistant coach Todd Hartley has turned the Georgia program into “Tight End University” since he’s been in Athens. One of the top recruiters in college football, Hartley signed 5-star Darnell Washington in 2021, 4-star Brock Bowers, 4-star Oscar Delp in 2022, and has two of thee nation’s best on board in the 2023 class with room to add one more.
Bold Predictions: Georgia vs LSU
The Bulldogs will face off against LSU on Saturday for a shot at winning their first SEC Championship since 2017.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic explains why he's not picking Georgia to win the national championship
Cole Cubelic was asked if he would pick Georgia or the field to win the national championship, and the SEC Network analyst and WJOX co-host chose the field. Speaking on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic explained that even though the Georgia rushing attack has been great in recent games, Cubelic would still not classify the offense as “high-powered.”
BJ Ojulari Ready for Challenge Against No. 1 Georgia, Return Home
It'll be a homecoming for LSU captain BJ Ojulari when LSU heads to Atlanta this weekend to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. A Georgia native, he'll have friends and family all in attendance for the SEC Championship as he looks to beat the odds and upset the reigning national champions.
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich explains 'really strong case' for Michigan to land No. 1 spot on CFP rankings
The College Football Playoff committee will be releasing its new rankings Tuesday night, and one question that a lot of people will be asking is will Georgia remain as the No. 1 team in the country?. Yes, the Bullodgs did beat their rival Georgia Tech badly, however, they struggled some...
Albany Herald
Who Could Be Next to Commit to Georgia? Signing Day Nearing
We have hit the homestretch of the recruiting season, as UGA is looking to wrap a bow around another elite recruiting class in 2023. With 21 commits, UGA currently has the No. 2 ranked class in the nation, according to 247 sports. With room to add a few more prospects, we believe UGA could make a push for another top-ranked class.
Freshman Report: Which Georgia freshmen played against Georgia Tech
On Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs capped off their regular season by hosting in-state rival Georgia Tech. A dominant second half pushed the Bulldogs past the Yellow Jackets in a performance that saw several of Georgia’s inexperienced players fill a role. Georgia played 14 true freshmen on Saturday, including one...
dawgpost.com
Three Georgia Bulldog LB Commits Named Butkus Award Finalists
ATHENS - If you didn’t know by now, Glenn Schumann and the Georgia Bulldogs have three of the best high school linebackers on the way next year. Raylen Wilson, a high-four star from Tallahassee, FL, four-star CJ Allen out of Barnesville, GA, and four-star Troy Bowles out of Tampa, FL, will keep the “Linebacker University” culture alive and well in Athens. With those three on board, expect Kirby Smart’s defense to continue to thrive at the linebacker position over the next several years.
What Brian Kelly had to say About LSU's SEC Championship Matchup With Georgia
LSU and Georgia will meet in the SEC Championship on Saturday. LSU head coach Brian Kelly broke down the challenges Georgia's football team brings.
First Reactions: News 3 Sports team talks Hugh Freeze Hiring
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Our News 3 Sports Team of Jack Patterson and Tyler Redmond give their first reactions to Hugh Freeze’s reported hiring as Auburn’s 29th Head Football Coach. For more information on the hiring, click here.
thecomeback.com
Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans
The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Branch, Banks, Buford, Rabun get wins: Johnson, Lakeview fall
RABBITTOWN, Ga. — After falling behind at the end of the first quarter, the Flowery Branch girls grabbed the lead and held on to beat East Hall, 56-47, on the road Tuesday. The Lady Falcons (3-2) were down 20-18 after the opening period but took the lead by halftime, 36-25.
Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks
The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
DJJ counselor arrested in Gainesville
John Wilkins Jr worked as a counselor with the state Juvenile Justice Department in Gainesville: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes and electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor. From WSB TV…. A former counselor with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman killed, husband injured in Buford during domestic dispute
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police say a woman was shot and killed and her husband was shot and injured on Sunday morning. According to Buford officials, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail around 10 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found 44-year-old Desiree Ann Jean Marin and her husband, 44-year-old Michael Jason Marin, each suffering from gunshot wounds.
YAHOO!
Athens' District Attorney Office joins group to create juvenile diversion program
The Western Circuit District Attorney’s Office announced recently that it is creating a Juvenile Restorative Justice Diversion Program. The program was created in a partnership with the Georgia Conflict Center in Athens, according to its executive director Danny Malec. The conflict center works with schools and criminal justice organizations....
Passenger dies after driver going too fast on wet roads hits an embankment, troopers say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Ga. 211 in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. GSP officials said 67-year-old Jose Luis Estala of Gainesville was driving...
Comments / 0