The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says

By Morgan Chittum
 4 days ago
  • Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says.
  • Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022.
  • After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.

Global equities are expected to drop sharply by mid-2023 as a looming recession hits the US, Deutsche Bank said in a note on Monday.

"We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today's when the US recession hits, but then recovering fully by year-end 2023, assuming the recession lasts only several quarters," David Folkerts-Landau, chief economist at Deutsche Bank, wrote.

In the US, analysts see the S&P 500 rallying to 4,500 in the first half of next year, then selling off by more than 25% in the third quarter, before rebounding back to 4,500 by the end of 2023.

Deutsche Bank also sees earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022.

In an attempt to combat decades-high rampant inflation, the Fed will continue tightening and eventually send the economy into a full on recession next year.

"We read the Fed and ECB as being absolutely committed to bringing inflation back to desired levels within the next several years," Folkerts-Landau wrote. "Although the costs in doing so may be lower than in the past for reasons we lay out, it will not be possible to do so without at least moderate economic downturns in the US and Europe, and significant increases in unemployment"

Folkerts-Landau added: "Our house economic forecasts call for a mild recession in GDP terms but one that is focused on goods and housing related products to which the S&P 500 is disproportionately exposed and where the pandemic boom was concentrated. Our earnings baseline therefore embodies what is close to a typical recession decline."

Comments / 71

Jim
3d ago

No fault of their own but there is a generation that hasn't seen so much as a recession let alone depression. My fear is they may be a little soft to endure the challenges they could be forced to face.

Reply(5)
18
firemantlc
3d ago

how can that be, Biden said economy is better than it ever was, jobs are coming back, gas going down at the pump, retail is thriving! Are you telling me hes lying? surely not!

Reply(1)
17
Kings_Lead_Hat
3d ago

One bank says the S & P will hit 4300 by the end of the year. The next bank says, we're heading into depression OMG!!!!!The next day, both banks have reversed their statements. People!!! We're being manipulated by the 1%.This isn't a Biden vs Trump thing. It's a 1% thing and politicians are part of the game. They've all been bought. ALL OF THEM. Prove me wrong.

Reply(1)
10
