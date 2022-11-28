ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned. Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur. No flames or damage...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant apartment building caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta. It happened early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in the Hammond Park area. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it started around the second floor. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a home in Midtown Friday morning. It happened on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School, just off Charles Allen Drive. There is a water main break due to the fallen tree and the home is heavily damaged.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Blaze Capital purchases Old Fourth Ward apartment complex

Blaze Capital Partners acquired the 251 North garden apartments in Old Fourth Ward with plans for significant upgrades to unit interiors and community spaces. The three-story, nine-building complex contains 192 one- and two-bedroom units, 73 of which are “premium,” featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and vinyl-plank flooring. Blaze plans to upgrade the remaining 119 units to the premium model.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
DECATUR, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man

Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
MARIETTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy