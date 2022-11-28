Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Related
'It's being built on our water supply' | Morgan County residents claim runoff from Rivian site falling into creeks
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — Morgan County residents are claiming the 2,000-acre Rivian development is causing more trouble to the property surrounding the site. Earlier this week, residents from Morgan County sent 11Alive's Doug Richards, drone footage allegedly showing runoff and sedimentation from the Rivian plant seeping into neighboring creeks over the Thanksgiving weekend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned. Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur. No flames or damage...
Underwater robot to replace Lake Lanier safety divers in Hall County | Here's why
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Marine Rescue team is changing how they operate – moving away from using divers for underwater rescues and opting for a robot instead. The rescue team has been in place at Lake Lanier for 20 years. Fire Chief Chris Armstrong...
3 treated for smoke injuries after fire at Marietta apartment complex: Cobb Fire
MARIETTA, Ga. — Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke injuries and a firefighter sustained an arm injury after a fire broke out at a Marietta apartment complex Thursday evening. Firefighters responded to the Rockledge Apartments at 2075 Powers Ferry Rd shortly at 6:11 p.m. Cobb County...
Fire investigators believe cornflakes sparked blaze at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. in Norcross
NORCROSS, Ga. — Nearly 60 Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at Olé Mexican Foods, Inc. Thursday morning. Fire investigators believe cornflakes may have been the culprit that started it. Gwinnett County Fire said firefighters responded shortly after 8 a.m. to the factory along...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire breaks out overnight at vacant apartment building in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vacant apartment building caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta. It happened early Thursday morning around 2:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in the Hammond Park area. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says it started around the second floor. Firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames. No injuries were reported.
DeKalb woman says her water bill skyrocketed nearly 2,000% with no explanation
LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is baffled after she says her water bill skyrocketed to more than $900 without an explanation. Marie Metellus told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that this month she received a bill totaling $914.22. Metellus says she hired a plumber to check her...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive tree falls on home in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a home in Midtown Friday morning. It happened on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School, just off Charles Allen Drive. There is a water main break due to the fallen tree and the home is heavily damaged.
Officer feels abandoned by Forest Park Police Department after being shot in 2017
FOREST PARK, Ga. — A local police officer nearly died for his department and his community. But now that he has to resign after getting shot, he says his department is turning its back on him. Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was with the officer as he turned...
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Blaze Capital purchases Old Fourth Ward apartment complex
Blaze Capital Partners acquired the 251 North garden apartments in Old Fourth Ward with plans for significant upgrades to unit interiors and community spaces. The three-story, nine-building complex contains 192 one- and two-bedroom units, 73 of which are “premium,” featuring granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and vinyl-plank flooring. Blaze plans to upgrade the remaining 119 units to the premium model.
Shirley Revere Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident (Dekalb County, GA)
DeKalb County police reported that a woman named Shirley Revere was killed on Monday while she was on her way to work. The incident took place near Covington Highway where an unidentified car hit Revere’s car as she drove to work.
TCSO: No shots fired during large fight at Callaway Middle School parking lot
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday at 8:12 p.m., a deputy assigned as a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Callaway Middle School providing security for a basketball game notified Troup County 911, requesting assistance regarding a large fight. Nearly two minutes after receiving a report from the SRO, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office received […]
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County medical examiner trying to identify woman found dead nearly 30 years ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are pushing to identify a woman whose body was discovered on the side of a DeKalb County road nearly 30 years ago. DeKalb County officers found the remains on Sept. 17, 1993, in a wooded area off of Northlake Parkway near Interstate 285. The DeKalb...
Parking lot to pantry: Primerica aims to double record-breaking Can-A-Thon goal
DULUTH, Ga. — For the 2022 Can-A-Thon to benefit The Salvation Army, Primerica set a goal to beat the company's record from the previous year. Can-A-Thon is 11Alive's food collection drive, a decades-old holiday tradition where we along with our partners and donors can give back to the metro Atlanta community.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old girl with medical issues reported missing in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police have asked for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old with medical issues who was reported missing since Tuesday morning. According to Clayton County officials, Jarkira Brown was last seen at the 3000 block of Anvil Block Road in...
Beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker killed in crash just outside school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved DeKalb County cafeteria worker was killed in a crash on her way to work Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Bethune Middle School, where Shirley Revere had worked for a decade. She’d worked with the DeKalb County School District for nearly 20 years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Casper on the mend after fending off pack of coyotes in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Great Pyrenees livestock dog Casper is still recovering after a violent encounter with a pack of coyotes nearly a month ago in their Laurel Ridge neighborhood in Decatur. “I can’t even explain how good it is to see him right now because I felt...
cobbcountycourier.com
Multi-vehicle pileup on Cobb Parkway results in serious injury to Marietta man
Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department wrote in a public release that the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (S.T.E.P.) Unit is investigating a three-vehicle serious injury pileup that happened on Cobb Parkway South at Spinks Drive on Saturday, November 26 at around 6:48 p.m. According to investigators,...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0