USA vs. Iran flag controversy, explained: Why US Soccer's tweet supporting protests sparked World Cup backlash

Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Sporting News
Who would USA play in World Cup quarterfinals? USMNT's possible next opponent with win vs. Netherlands
The United States did what they needed to do in World Cup group play. After drawing with Wales and England, the Americans defeated Iran in the final Group B match to punch their ticket to the knockout round. Now, Gregg Berhalter's squad has a date with the Netherlands in the...
Sporting News
How far can the USA go in World Cup 2022? Netherlands is start of what could be challenging road for USMNT
Christian Pulisic was cleared to play after the hard knock picked up against Iran, but it remains to be seen whether he will be healthy enough to remain part of the starting lineup when that's unveiled an hour before the U.S. men’s national team faces the Netherlands in a single-elimination Round of 16 match at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
European security org faces existential crisis at meeting
A security organization born in the Cold War to maintain peace in Europe has ended a high-level meeting without a final resolution
Sporting News
Argentina vs Australia World Cup lineup, starting 11 for Round of 16 match at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi's bid for World Cup glory remains on track after Argentina overcame a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia to escape their group in style. Victories over Mexico and Poland ensured Lionel Scaloni's men in fact ended up topping Group C, and reminded the world why they were so hotly tipped prior to the tournament kicking off.
Sporting News
USMNT World Cup soccer team lineup, starting 11 in Qatar 2022: Will Pulisic be fit to face the Netherlands?
Christian Pulisic's fitness has dominated the headlines since the United States sealed passage to the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Forced off after scoring the winner in Wednesday's key 1-0 victory over Iran, the 24-year-old was later diagnosed with a "pelvic injury" that made him an initial doubt to face the Netherlands.
Sporting News
When is Brazil vs South Korea at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for Round of 16 match
South Korea's dramatic victory over Portugal not only propelled them into the World Cup Round of 16 but sent a clear warning to next opponents Brazil. Hwang Hee-chan's injury-time winner setup a clash with the tournament heavyweights, breaking Uruguayan hearts in brutal fashion in the process. A much-rotated Brazil 11...
Sporting News
Mexico vs Saudi Arabia live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match
Mexico have been to the Round of 16 in seven straight World Cup tournaments, but if they don't win — and perhaps win big — against Saudi Arabia, they will be looking at a group exit that El Tri hasn't experienced at a World Cup since 1978. Anything...
Comments / 0