The men last played their 2022-23 home opener against Oberlin on Nov. 19 after not playing last week. Josh Decker is the leading point scorer early on, with 16.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor, 52% from three-point land, and 90% from the free throw line. Lukas Broadsword (14.3), Nicholas Olmeda (12.5), DJ Courtney (11), and Ty Horky (10) are also averaging double figures in the scoring column. Kalamazoo has one game this week with a road contest at Chicago on Wednesday (Nov. 30).

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO