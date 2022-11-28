Read full article on original website
City Names K Alumna its Poet Laureate
The community of Fairfax, Virginia, is celebrating the work of a Kalamazoo College alumna, who will serve as the community’s poet laureate through 2024. Danielle Badra ’08 has earned the esteemed honor of representing Fairfax County and will extend her love of poetry through literary-engagement activities in Fairfax County Parks.
Theatre Professor Earns Fifth Wilde Award for Best Lighting
A Kalamazoo College faculty member is receiving accolades from a Michigan theatre organization for the fifth time in his career. Theatre Arts Professor Lanny Potts was selected recently as the recipient of a 2022 Wilde Award for Best Lighting as a result of his work in the 2021 Farmers Alley Theatre production of Bright Star, a musical written and composed by actor, comedian and songwriter Steve Martin and songwriter Edie Brickell.
This Week in K Athletics (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
The men last played their 2022-23 home opener against Oberlin on Nov. 19 after not playing last week. Josh Decker is the leading point scorer early on, with 16.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the floor, 52% from three-point land, and 90% from the free throw line. Lukas Broadsword (14.3), Nicholas Olmeda (12.5), DJ Courtney (11), and Ty Horky (10) are also averaging double figures in the scoring column. Kalamazoo has one game this week with a road contest at Chicago on Wednesday (Nov. 30).
