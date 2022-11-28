Read full article on original website
World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action
The schedule for the World Darts Championship has been confirmed with Peter Wright headlining the opening night on Thursday December 15, live on Sky Sports. Wright will take on the winner of the opening match of the tournament, Mickey Mansell vs Ben Robb, in round two, with Adrian Lewis, Alan Soutar and Michael Smith joining the action on day two.
Michael Van Gerwen: I'm the World Darts Championship favourite | 'I have a target on my back'
Three-time world darts champion Michael van Gerwen says he is the favourite for the upcoming World Darts Championship, and recognises "a target on my back." Van Gerwen, current world No 3 and World Championship winner in 2014, 2017 and 2019, enters the tournament off the back of winning the Players Championship Finals title for the seventh time in 10 years on Sunday, beating Rob Cross.
2023 PDC World Darts Championship: Watch live stream of the draw for this year's event at Alexandra Palace
Beau Greaves, Fallon Sherrock and more will discover their Alexandra Palace fate when the draw for the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship takes place live on Sky Sports News and you can watch it on a live stream. Watch the 2023 World Darts Championship draw from 6.25pm. Tune in from...
PDC World Darts Championship 2022/23: Richie Burnett seals return | Glen Durrant: I'm no longer a pro player
Richie Burnett, Ryan Joyce and Jeff Smith claimed the last three places in the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier. Monday's qualifier at the Barnsley Metrodome offered a last chance for PDC Tour Card Holders to book their place at Alexandra Palace for the sport's showpiece event, which will take place from December 15 to January 3.
Ronnie O’Sullivan tumbles out of Scottish Open after loss to Gary Wilson
Ronnie O’Sullivan was knocked out of the BetVictor Scottish Open after losing 4-3 to Gary Wilson in the third round.World number 32 Wilson’s decisive break of 73 in the deciding frame at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh set up a clash with either Hossein Vafaei or Yan Bingtao in the last 16.O’Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time in his career earlier this month when losing 6-0 to China’s Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals.Wilson also made scores of 73, 83 and 82 to secure his first career win against world number one O’Sullivan.Mark...
Off The Fence: Barry Geraghty 'buzzing' after Constitution Hill demolition in Fighting Fifth Hurdle
Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty couldn't hide his excitement when discussing Constitution Hill's breathtaking victory in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle last weekend. Geraghty, a former stable jockey to Nicky Henderson, knows the star hurdler better than most having prepared the horse at his home before being sold...
Judd Trump makes maximum 147 break in Scottish Open win over Mitchell Mann
Former world champion Judd Trump made the eighth maximum break of his career in the BetVictor Scottish Open on Tuesday.Trump was applauded by opponent Mitchell Mann after potting 15 reds, 15 blacks and the six colours in the opening frame of their second-round match in Edinburgh.It is the third 147 break Trump has made in competition in 2022, having also achieved the feat in the final of the Turkish Masters in March and in the final of the Champion of Champions against Ronnie O’Sullivan earlier this month.A remarkable pink to ensure his 8th maximum 😮💨Judd Trump beats Mitchell Mann 4-0.📺...
