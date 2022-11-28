ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Mayor Jay DeLaney, Jr.

MORRISTOWN – A green sign was stuck in the ground outside the Doyle Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon urging voters to support Jay DeLaney Jr. for mayor. The sign from a past election was fitting indeed. Delaney, who was elected mayor in 1997 and served two terms, died on Nov....
MORRISTOWN, NJ

