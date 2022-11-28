ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katherine Heigl Brings Vibrant Firefly Colors to ‘The View’ in Orange Cold-shoulder Halston Dress and Red Hermès Birkin Bag

By Kristopher Fraser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxlOP_0jQE4I9r00

Katherine Heigl walked into the studios for ABC’s “The View” on Monday `wearing a fall-ready orange dress.

The actress, who is in the middle of promoting the final season of her Netflix show “Firefly Lane,” arrived at “The View” studios wearing an orange cold-shoulder ribbed turtleneck dress by Halston with slouchy white pointy-toe boots.

She accessorized the look with a red Hermès Birkin bag and a pair of small hoop earrings.

For makeup, Heigl went for a daytime-ready look with a glossy lip and a hint of mascara. She had her hair done in a textured updo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31HBJ9_0jQE4I9r00
Katherine Heigl is seen outside “The View” on Nov. 28 in New York City.

The Birkin bag has been an “It” bag since the ’80s, as it’s been sported by everyone from royalty to celebrity A-listers, including Heigl.

To this day, Birkins are one of the most difficult handbags to acquire, as it isn’t easy to walk into a store and buy one. Customers must be offered to buy one by a sales associate, or there are select stores around the world where they are more accessible to buy due to lower demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5Kcx_0jQE4I9r00
Katherine Heigl is seen outside “The View” on Nov. 28 in New York City.

In addition to her role in “Firefly Lane,” Heigl is also in pre-production and executive producing the miniseries “Woodhull” about the first female candidate for the presidency of the U.S., Victoria Woodhull. Heigl will play the title character.

Season two of “Firefly Lane” premieres on Netflix on Friday. The series tells the story of two friends, Kate and Lully, who meet as young girls and stay best friends through 30 years of ups and downs. In addition to Heigl, the series also stars Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman.

