JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he has not been formally charged.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO