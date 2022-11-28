Read full article on original website
JSU Tigers beat the Jaguars in SWAC Championship
JACKSON, MS. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University Jaguars will travel to Jackson, Mississippi to take on the Jackson State University Tigers in Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. for the SWAC Championship.
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he has not been formally charged.
