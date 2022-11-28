Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
WAND TV
Commercial vehicle crash on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers are currently on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Drivers should slow down and move over if taking an alternate route is not possible. The ramp...
wmay.com
State Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Officer-Involved Shooting
Illinois State Police have released body cam footage of the Thanksgiving Day incident in which an armed man was shot and killed by police in Litchfield. Police were called to the McDonald’s in Litchfield for a report of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, the suspect first attempted to carjack a vehicle, and then took off on foot with officers in pursuit. After chasing him for several blocks, an officer tasered the suspect, and he pointed his weapon toward police, who then opened fire on him.
newschannel20.com
Woman suffered life-threatening injuries after head-on crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two people were hurt on Tuesday in a head-on collision in Decatur. According to Decatur police who were called to the scene around 5:24 p.m., a Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Lake Shore Drive approaching Silas Street, and an SUV was stopped on Lake Shore Drive facing eastbound in the left-hand driving lane waiting to make a left turn on to Silas Street.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man identified after fatal car-pedestrian crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington man as the victim of a fatal car-pedestrian crash late Wednesday. Edeberto Alameda, 62, was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries reportedly sustained as a pedestrian struck by an automobile.
WAND TV
Eastbound lanes on Mound Road closed due to crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Eastbound lanes on Mound Road in Decatur have been closed due to a crash near Colin Court. Police, Fire, and Ambulance are all on the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with...
newschannel20.com
Decatur family displaced after house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A family of five was displaced after their house caught on fire. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 4 a.m. in the 1500 Block of North Church street. The first crew on the scene said, reported smoke showing from the attic.
WAND TV
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
newschannel20.com
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
Effingham Radio
Man Charged With Murdering Wife In Macon Co.
Bond is set at ten-million-dollars for a Macon County man charged with murdering his wife and attempting to kill himself. Authorities say deputies discovered Jeffrey Lourash with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head last Wednesday in a Warrensburg home on Durfee Street. His wife, Tabitha Lourash, was found shot...
WAND TV
Millikin Public Safety investigating reports of shots fired near campus
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Millikin University Public Safety sent out an email to Millikin students informing them that there was an investigation regarding reports of shots fired near campus. According to the email, Millikin personnel and community members reported that they heard shots fired on the west side of...
Effingham Radio
Man In Custody In Deadly Macon Co. Shooting
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting last week in Macon County. Authorities say deputies were called out Wednesday to a home in Warrensburg on a possible domestic situation. Tabitha Lourash was found shot to death and a man was discovered seriously wounded. He was taken to the...
Sheriff’s Office: Kids escaped as Warrensburg man shot wife
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said four children witnessed and escaped from a domestic violence situation last week that left their mother dead and their father, the suspected killer, hurt from a suicide attempt. Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said their investigation determined that Tabitha Lourash, 41, was shot multiple times […]
WAND TV
Woman dies after weekend shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who was shot in Decatur Saturday has died. On Saturday just before 6 a.m., Decatur police were called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Street for shots fired. Officers found Shakita S. Bond, 31, unresponsive in a vehicle. Bond was rushed to a...
Warrensburg village steps up after mom of 4 dies in ‘domestic violence situation’, ‘This came out of nowhere’
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) – On the night before Thanksgiving, a woman died after she was shot in her own home. Now, her small community is coming together to support the four children she left behind. “It’s hard to imagine that something like this would happen, ever. It’s hard to imagine that it happens here, down […]
chicagoconstructionnews.com
IDOT unveils new preferred design for MacArthur Blvd. upgrades in Springfield
Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has unveiled an alternative preferred design for upgrades to a portion of the MacArthur Boulevard Corridor in Springfield. (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The road was originally constructed in 1919 with a 20-foot width and was resurfaced with brick in 1932. At that time, it was known as West Grand and renamed MacArthur Boulevard during World War II. The road was widened to four lanes in 1961 and is in need of repair and upgrades to accommodate current traffic volumes and nonmotorized transportation.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested for battery to pregnant woman, unborn child
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington, Ill. man was arrested in connection to the battery of a pregnant woman and an unborn child Monday. According to the Bloomington Police Department, Trevor Kelly was arrested for:. Aggravated battery – pregnant person. Battery to an unborn child. Aggravated domestic battery...
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
Decatur shooting victim dies
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was shot in Decatur early Saturday morning has died, the Decatur Police Department announced on Monday. Sergeant Steven Carroll said Decatur Police were informed on Sunday that the victim passed away at 1:46 p.m. that day. She was identified as 31-year-old Shakita S. Bond. Decatur Police found Bond […]
Comments / 1