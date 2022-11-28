Illinois State Police have released body cam footage of the Thanksgiving Day incident in which an armed man was shot and killed by police in Litchfield. Police were called to the McDonald’s in Litchfield for a report of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, the suspect first attempted to carjack a vehicle, and then took off on foot with officers in pursuit. After chasing him for several blocks, an officer tasered the suspect, and he pointed his weapon toward police, who then opened fire on him.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO