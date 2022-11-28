Read full article on original website
Despite Legislative Fixes, Legal Challenges To SAFE-T Act Remain
Despite the latest legislative fixes to the law that will end cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, the legal fight over that law isn’t over yet. There is still pending litigation filed by more than 60 Illinois prosecutors, including Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright, challenging the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act. Wright has said in the past that he does not oppose ending cash bail, but thinks the new law improperly hinders the discretion of judges.
Illinois Democrats working outlaw sale of assault-style weapons next year
Illinois legislators and advocates push for resources to address fentanyl overdoses
(The Center Square) – State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United States’ southern border with Mexico.
Illinois quick hits: Mail-in ballot count error found; safe drug use sites urged
An Illinois Republican will keep her county board seat after the Illinois State Board of Elections found a computer error double-counted mail-in ballots in the November general election. A DeKalb County election official said the counting error means Laurie Emmer will retain her seat instead of her Democratic opponent, and the tabulation error was reported for mail-in ballots only and didn’t affect other election results.
Illinois quick hits: License renewal deadline Thursday; holiday train coming
The Illinois House voted unanimously Wednesday to withdraw state investments in Russia to protest the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The legislation requires divestment of money in Russian banks and companies and prohibits future investments. The bill also would welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature.
Illinois lawmakers discuss legislation that could allow prisoners to vote
(The Center Square) – A measure some at the Illinois statehouse hope to advance would give voting rights to incarcerated individuals serving time in county jails or state or federal prisons. Senate Bill 828 is sponsored by state Sen. Mike Simmons, D-Chicago, and, if passed, would overturn current law...
Illinois Democrats propose banning assault weapons and raising age for gun ownership
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois House Democrats plan to introduce a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and...
Lawmakers Gear Up To Push For Assault Weapons Ban
Illinois lawmakers are gearing up to approve a ban on the sale of assault weapons, with action possible during the so-called “lame duck” session before the new General Assembly is seated in January. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that in addition to prohibiting the sale of weapons that fall...
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour: Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund Bailout Comes With a Price
The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund bailout is an unnecessary tax increase on job creators, according to State Representative Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City), who voted against the legislation. The so-called compromise would provide $1.8 billion in funding to make the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund solvent. About $1.36 billion would go to...
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
Illinois quick hits: Pritzker to dine with France’s president; Obama historical marker at Old State Capitol
Five people are dead in what police are describing as a murder-suicide. The bodies were found Wednesday at a home in Buffalo Grove after officers went to the home for a wellness check. According to neighbors, a husband and wife, a grandmother and two elementary school children resided in the house. Police believe it was a domestic situation and the public is in no danger.
Study shows a year-round school calendar has no academic benefit
(The Center Square) – Dozens of Illinois schools have gone to a year-round calendar, but a study suggests there are drawbacks. Year-round school is not a new idea. The idea was first adopted around 1970 in suburban districts like Valley View, Illinois, and Hayward, California, where enrollments were surging as families left nearby cities.
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
Legislation advances to divest Illinois public funds from Russian entities
(The Center Square) – Legislation is moving through Springfield that would divest Illinois funds from Russian debt. State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe’s measure is a reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. The bill as amended by the Senate earlier this month would also welcome Ukrainian refugees to Illinois and develop a way for detecting Russian money laundering in real estate.
SAFE-T Act amendments include denying pretrial release for serious crimes
(The Center Square) – Changes to the SAFE-T Act’s no-cash bail provision set to take effect Jan. 1 have been filed and Illinois state lawmakers are aiming to get it across the finish line on the final day of veto session Thursday. The measure was passed in early...
Illinois releasing $20 Million in security funding grants for nonprofits
(The Center Square) – Grant money is being set aside to increase security for nonprofits in Illinois. “Houses of worship have been attacked with gun violence. There have been bomb threats to a variety of institutions,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, told The Center Square. “The volume and increasing commonality of hate crimes and hate attacks requires taking steps to keep people safe.”
Illinois driver’s license, state ID extensions to expire in December
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Time is almost up for you to get your driver’s license or state ID’s renewed as the final extension from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office expires in about 30 hours. I visited numerous Department of Motor Vehicles offices in the area today,...
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
Illinois quick hits: Dollar Tree fined; Chicago towing cars parked overnight
OSHA fines Dollar Tree $364,000 for safety violations. Federal workplace safety inspectors have fined Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. for violations at its Matteson location. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued $364,000 in penalties for several violations, including blocked walkways, stacked boxes over six feet, and electrical panels obstructed by stacked merchandise.
Democrats Push To Hold Early Presidential Vote In Illinois To Be Rejected
A push by Democrats to make Illinois one of the states with the first votes in the presidential primaries in 2024 is expected to fall short. The Sun Times reports the effort will likely be rejected this week by the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws panel. The panel is meeting Thursday through Saturday. Michigan and Minnesota are considered frontrunners for the Midwest slot.
