Wadesboro, NC

Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library to host book sale

By Devin Pettiford For the Anson Record
Anson Record
Anson Record
 3 days ago
All donations and profits from the sale go to the Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library. Photo courtesy of Devin Pettiford

WADESBORO – The Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library will host a book sale Thursday, December 1st. The sale begins immediately after the Uptown Wadesboro Christmas Parade concludes at 5:00 PM. Used hardback books for $.50 each, and $.25 paperbacks will be available. During the sale, individuals can register to become Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library members. The yearly membership fee is $10. One of Santa’s elves is attending to hand out wrapped books as presents.

While there, shoppers can enjoy complimentary cider and cookies and get a library card. They can also vote via donation for one of three family-friendly Christmas movies. The library will show the chosen movie that raises the most money during the holiday season.

All donations and profits from the sale go to the Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library. Proceeds will support the Friends’ mission and outreach efforts. Previous outreach includes providing care kits to the librarians of Anson County schools.

The Friends of the Hampton B. Allen Library is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It strives to focus public attention on the library and its services. The Friends encourage gifts, endowments, and bequests to the library. It also supports and cooperates with its services and facilities for Anson County. For inquiries, contact Devin Pettiford at devintpettiford@gmail.com.

Anson Record

Anson Record

