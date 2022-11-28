ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement

It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands

It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
Dave Grohl Dances, Takes Photos at Post Malone Show

The bromance between Dave Grohl and Post Malone is growing. Earlier this month, on Nov. 16, the Foo Fighters frontman was is attendance at Post's L.A. gig at the Crypto.com Arena. Not only did Grohl take some photos with his arm around the rapper/singer-songwriter, but he was caught dancing during the performance too.
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79

There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
The 5 Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos, Picked by SpiritWorld’s Stu Folsom

Stu Folsom, leader of "death western" metal group SpiritWorld, is here to take you on a brain-starved trip through the Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos. The band has a trilogy of blood-splattered, western-tinged videos of their own, dating back to "The Bringer Of Light" single off the Pagan Rhythms debut album and up to the current with cinematic pieces for "Relic of Damnation" and the Deathwestern album title track, so who better than Folsom to talk shop regarding other artists who have delved into the world of the undead?
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo

Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
Lars Ulrich Reveals How Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Happened

Metallica's summer 2022 team-up with Stranger Things still reverberated when the legendary heavy metal band released a brand new song on Monday (Nov. 28). That same day, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told The Howard Stern Show how the now-iconic Metallica scene in Stranger Things 4 came together in the first place.
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s

The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
5 Things We Love About Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’

On Monday morning (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised the world by announcing their new album, 72 Seasons, alongside the release of the first single, "Lux Aeterna," It's an old school ripper, and here are five things we love about the new track. The record, the band's first since 2016's Hardwired... To...
