It Never Ends – Fans Now Complaining About Kick Drum Sound on New Metallica Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
Yesterday (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised everyone by announcing the new album 72 Seasons and world tour, as well as debuting the new single "Lux Aeterna." Now that fans have had time to digest the track, some have begun to complain about the kick drum sound as Lars Ulrich is once again the focus of criticism.
Fans React to New Metallica ‘Lux Aeterna’ Song + ’72 Seasons’ Album Announcement
It's on! Metallica surprise dropped a lot of new info Monday morning (Nov. 28), revealing that they would release their 72 Seasons album on April 14 next year, revealing a massive world tour that will cover 2023 and 2024 and kicking the whole thing off with a blistering new song called "Lux Aeterna." (see the lyrics here) As you might expect, fans went crazy about the influx of news marking Metallica's return and flooded social media with responses.
See Spotify Wrapped 2022 Stats for Over 50 Rock + Metal Bands
It's been another great year of music, and with 2022 winding down, the official Spotify Wrapped stats were revealed earlier this week. And it certainly looks like hard rock and metal fans were out in force listening to their favorite bands on Spotify over the past year. Many of today's...
Talented Kid Band Hammerhedd Crushes Metallica’s ‘Eye of the Beholder’ on the Street
You've never seen a kid band play Justice-era Metallica quite like this band. Or maybe you have. But the proof is in the pudding — an amateur video has gone viral for showing a trio of pint-sized thrashers killing Metallica's 1988 track "Eye of the Beholder" on an outdoor storefront.
See 9-Year-Old Tool Fan Play 15 Clean Riffs with Guitar Gifted by Adam Jones
Kids these days are really showing off some impressive musical chops. Nine-year-old Tool fan and guitarist Maya Neelakantan is wowing yet again with a new video playing clean riffs of 15 of the band's complex songs. Loudwire first caught wind of her gifts earlier this summer when the budding talent...
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Video of Casey Anthony Dancing Onstage at Steel Panther Show Surfaces
The documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies was just released on Peacock yesterday (Nov. 29), and now a video has surfaced of her dancing onstage at a Steel Panther show earlier this year. Anthony was accused of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee after her remains were found in...
Dave Grohl Dances, Takes Photos at Post Malone Show
The bromance between Dave Grohl and Post Malone is growing. Earlier this month, on Nov. 16, the Foo Fighters frontman was is attendance at Post's L.A. gig at the Crypto.com Arena. Not only did Grohl take some photos with his arm around the rapper/singer-songwriter, but he was caught dancing during the performance too.
Fleetwood Mac Singer-Keyboardist Christine McVie Has Died at 79
There's sad news to report as rock legend Christine McVie, singer and keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 79. The news was confirmed by the band, who issued a statement via social media and through McVie's own account that reads as follows:. There are no words...
The 5 Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos, Picked by SpiritWorld’s Stu Folsom
Stu Folsom, leader of "death western" metal group SpiritWorld, is here to take you on a brain-starved trip through the Best Zombie-Themed Music Videos. The band has a trilogy of blood-splattered, western-tinged videos of their own, dating back to "The Bringer Of Light" single off the Pagan Rhythms debut album and up to the current with cinematic pieces for "Relic of Damnation" and the Deathwestern album title track, so who better than Folsom to talk shop regarding other artists who have delved into the world of the undead?
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
YouTuber Replaces Kirk Hammett’s ‘Lux Aeterna’ Solo With His Own Shred Solo
Ever since Metallica announced their new album 72 Seasons, a global tour with some big time special guests and shared the first new single, "Lux Aeterna," with the world yesterday (Nov. 28), it's all anyone can talk about. Most love it, some have critiques and YouTuber Bradley Hall is apparently not a fan of Kirk Hammett's solo at all and decided to replace it with his own shred solo.
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
Only 3 Rock Artists With New Albums Land on 4 of Billboard’s 2022 Year-End Charts
Billboard has started revealing their year-end stats for the biggest charting acts, songs and albums of the year, and while things are looking a little light on the rock side for new releases, a growing trend is the continued strength of catalog releases from veteran rock acts. When it comes...
Apocalyptica Cover of Metallica Featured in Episode of ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff Show ‘Wednesday’
Netflix must really love Metallica. Just months after notoriously featuring "Master of Puppets" in Stranger Things, now the streaming network has placed another track from the metal icons in the new Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. This time, the featured song is "Nothing Else Matters," though it's not the original...
Lars Ulrich Reveals How Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Collab Happened
Metallica's summer 2022 team-up with Stranger Things still reverberated when the legendary heavy metal band released a brand new song on Monday (Nov. 28). That same day, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich told The Howard Stern Show how the now-iconic Metallica scene in Stranger Things 4 came together in the first place.
Top 80 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the 1980s
The 1980s are perhaps the most defining decade in hard rock and metal. Bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath, who emerged in the '70s, continued to release stellar discs, but a whole new form of metal burst onto the scene in the '80s when thrash took over and bands like Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth came to the forefront. Within the '80s also came the advent of glam, death metal, black metal, grindcore, goregrind and anything in between.
5 Things We Love About Metallica’s New Song ‘Lux Aeterna’
On Monday morning (Nov. 28), Metallica surprised the world by announcing their new album, 72 Seasons, alongside the release of the first single, "Lux Aeterna," It's an old school ripper, and here are five things we love about the new track. The record, the band's first since 2016's Hardwired... To...
Nickelback Guitarist Wants Band to Do Metal Covers Album – Testament, Slayer + Meshuggah
Many fans took note of Nickelback's heavier sound on "San Quentin," the lead single from their Get Rollin' album, but might the band go even heavier by tackling a metal covers album? It's something that's a hypothetical, with guitarist Ryan Peake at least entertaining the possibility during a recent interview with Rock Sverige.
Blackie Lawless Explains Why W.A.S.P. Are Using Backing Tracks on 2022 Tour
W.A.S.P. leader Blackie Lawless has admitted to using backing tracks on the band's 2022 tour and explained why when pressed about the issue by a fan at a recent VIP Experience meet-and-greet session. The subject of rock and metal bands using backing tracks in various capacities has proven to be...
