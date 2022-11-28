Read full article on original website
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach’s Daughters Are All Grown Up
Catherine Bach hit the limelight when she starred as Daisy Duke in the comedy series, The Dukes of Hazzard. The 68-year-old became a subject of interest in the 1980s TV hit for her cheeky smile, sexy body, and nice curves. On top of that, Catherine is famously known for insuring her legs for one million dollars, and she became one of the most admired women in the entertainment industry as of then.
Clayton News Daily
Noodle, the TikTok-famous 'bones or no bones' pug, has died
Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured hearts across the internet for his "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at age 14, his owner says. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle's owner, announced that his beloved dog died on Friday, in a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram. "This is incredibly...
