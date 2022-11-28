ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach’s Daughters Are All Grown Up

Catherine Bach hit the limelight when she starred as Daisy Duke in the comedy series, The Dukes of Hazzard. The 68-year-old became a subject of interest in the 1980s TV hit for her cheeky smile, sexy body, and nice curves. On top of that, Catherine is famously known for insuring her legs for one million dollars, and she became one of the most admired women in the entertainment industry as of then.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Noodle, the TikTok-famous 'bones or no bones' pug, has died

Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured hearts across the internet for his "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at age 14, his owner says. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle's owner, announced that his beloved dog died on Friday, in a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram. "This is incredibly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy