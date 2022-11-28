ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Enjoy the Cuero's Christmas in the Park in a Party Bus

Cuero's Christmas in the Park kicked off this past week and here is a way to really take that experience to the next level! You can actually book a party bus for up to 25 people thanks to Z-Party Bus with their Cuero Christmas Light Special, click here to get more information. Don't wait to book, these slots will sell out quickly. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
Promise Pointe building a microbusiness center for its residents

VICTORIA, Texas – Promise Point is building a micro-business center for its residents. Promise Point is a non-profit aimed at offering the chronically homeless with affordable living conditions. Sherri Strickland, a Promise Pointe board member, shares the details with Sunrise Anchor Carolina Astrain. Go here to learn more about Promise Pointe.
The Victoria Art League's Christmas Bazzar returns

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Art League's Christmas Bazzar returns this month. Alana Sharp shares the details.
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home

Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Port Lavaca

PORT LAVACA, Texas – Harbor Freight Tools has announced its future arrival in Port Lavaca. The new store, expected to open this winter, will be located at 329 Calhoun Plaza in Port Lavaca, Texas. The store will announce an official opening date closer to the opening. Local workers and companies from the surrounding area have already begun the construction for the...
House fire in Nursery

NURSERY, Texas – Nursery Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Nursery area around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Nursery firefighters worked with the Victoria Fire Department as well to stop the flames. No one was in the house when the fire began. An investigation into the fire is underway.
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community's help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl's and Tractor Supply....
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We'll update this as soon as we have more information.
Escapee has been located, taken into custody without incident

YOAKUM, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Shiner Police Department reported an all-night search, with the help of other agencies, for Gilbert Dominguez, Jr., of Yoakum. Dominguez had escaped police custody while being detained. He was in possession of a stolen vehicle and cocaine. Gilbert Dominguez, Jr. After the all-night search, officials issued a warrant for the following charges:...
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker

This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
One dead following pedestrian and vehicle crash on Highway 59

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 3:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office reported a pedestrian and vehicle crash on Highway 59 near SH530. The JCSO was informed of a person laying on the shoulder of the road near State Highway 530. Officials reported a pedestrian was walking northbound on Highway 59 when struck by a vehicle. Officials declared the...
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery

An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
EL CAMPO, TX
