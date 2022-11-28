Read full article on original website
Free Ice Skating At St Jude’s Winter Wonderland In Victoria
Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
Enjoy the Cuero’s Christmas in the Park in a Party Bus
Cuero's Christmas in the Park kicked off this past week and here is a way to really take that experience to the next level! You can actually book a party bus for up to 25 people thanks to Z-Party Bus with their Cuero Christmas Light Special, click here to get more information. Don't wait to book, these slots will sell out quickly. Cuero's Christmas in the Park will run through New Year's Day. Park hours will be nightly from 6:00 PM through 10:00 PM.
Promise Pointe building a microbusiness center for its residents
VICTORIA, Texas – Promise Point is building a micro-business center for its residents. Promise Point is a non-profit aimed at offering the chronically homeless with affordable living conditions. Sherri Strickland, a Promise Pointe board member, shares the details with Sunrise Anchor Carolina Astrain. Go here to learn more about Promise Pointe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
The Victoria Art League’s Christmas Bazzar returns
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Art League’s Christmas Bazzar returns this month. Alana Sharp shares the details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip. Download our...
Vehicle crash near Grace Presbyterian church
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 6 p.m. near Grace Presbyterian Church, a vehicle crash occurred at North Ben Jordan Street and Mesquite Lane. As a result, one person was hurt in the crash. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information comes out. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL...
New Program Helping Crossroads Residents Revamp Their Home
Keep Victoria Beautiful has been revamping areas around town for quite some time. Recently, they have teamed up with Habitat for Humanity and created a 'Brush Up' program. Habitat for Humanity strives to give people in their communities a place to call home, while Keep Victoria Beautiful strives to keep their community a clean place to be proud of.
Harbor Freight Tools to open new location in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – Harbor Freight Tools has announced its future arrival in Port Lavaca. The new store, expected to open this winter, will be located at 329 Calhoun Plaza in Port Lavaca, Texas. The store will announce an official opening date closer to the opening. Local workers and companies from the surrounding area have already begun the construction for the...
House fire in Nursery
NURSERY, Texas – Nursery Fire Department responded to a house fire in the Nursery area around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Nursery firefighters worked with the Victoria Fire Department as well to stop the flames. No one was in the house when the fire began. An investigation into the fire is underway. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
BREAKING NEWS: Victoria authorities are searching for someone who fled on foot
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police are off the corner of Loma Vista and Laurent, near Airline. A vehicle crashed out near the intersection, residents near by heard a loud crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, several police officers are searching for the suspect or suspects now. We’ll update this as soon as we have more information. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS...
Escapee has been located, taken into custody without incident
YOAKUM, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Shiner Police Department reported an all-night search, with the help of other agencies, for Gilbert Dominguez, Jr., of Yoakum. Dominguez had escaped police custody while being detained. He was in possession of a stolen vehicle and cocaine. Gilbert Dominguez, Jr. After the all-night search, officials issued a warrant for the following charges:...
Crossroads Christmas Tradition You Should See; The Nutcracker
This holiday season, the Victoria Ballet Theatre invites you to one of the Crossroad's long-standing Christmas traditions, 'The Nutcracker'. Sure, it's a ballet, but it's a ballet like no other. Kids and adults of all ages have been enjoying the magic of The Nutcracker for decades. In fact, 'The Nutcracker' ballet was commissioned by the director of Moscow's Imperial Theatres, Ivan Vsevolozhsky, in 1891, and premiered a week before Christmas 1892.
Victoria Police searching for driver who ran from crash scene
Loma Vista & N. Laurent VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police are still searching for a man who ran from a crash scene Saturday around 9:30 p.m. The car crashed near the intersection of Loma Vista and N. Laurent in front of the Laurent West Shopping Center. Authorities said the suspect is in his late 20s to early 30s. Police...
One dead following pedestrian and vehicle crash on Highway 59
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – At approximately 3:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian and vehicle crash on Highway 59 near SH530. The JCSO was informed of a person laying on the shoulder of the road near State Highway 530. Officials reported a pedestrian was walking northbound on Highway 59 when struck by a vehicle. Officials declared the...
This Severely Injured El Campo Toddler Made His Miracle Recovery
An El Campo family is counting all their blessings right before Thanksgiving after going through an incredibly tragic time. Kendall and Chase Macek were outside grilling on September 24, 2022, just moments before their lives would change. In the blink of an eye, their youngest son Ripp had gone from playing to running off somewhere else.
Fatal vehicle crash leaves two dead, one in hospital
YOAKUM, Texas – On November 22, at 4:30 a.m. a two-vehicle crash between a 2016 Hyundai Elantra and a 2021 1500 Dodge Ram truck left two dead and one in the hospital, 14.7 miles east of Yoakum. DPS trooper San Miguel confirms 18-year-old Joel Herrera Torres and 18-year-old Javier Rios Jr. were traveling on Highway 111 towards Yoakum when the...
