republicans are a cancer to this country
3d ago

Apple’s guidelines have been known for over a decade. If musk insists on changing twitter and the app goes against apples guidelines he’ll have no one to blame but himself when they remove it from their App Store

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
3d ago

No one sees the elephant in the room. Elon has an internet network that spans the ENTIRE globe. All he needs to do is release the Tesla smart phone. Unlimited text talk and data anywhere in the world on one device. Apple and Google will go the way of Montgomery Ward overnight. Watch them fall.

Michael Baker
3d ago

Oh don't worry new advertisers are buying promotions on Twitter every day. Apple is just another woke company that sells crap at an extremely outrageous price and using Chinese people for cheap thusly enriching it's board.

