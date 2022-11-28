ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Kennesaw and Chabad of Kennesaw to host Menorah Lighting in Depot Park

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its upcoming Menorah Lighting in Depot Park:. “Kennesaw, GA (December 2, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, will host the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park, located at 2828 Cherokee Street, on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:30 PM.
KENNESAW, GA
secretatlanta.co

50 Fun And Festive Things To Do In Atlanta This December

December is here folks, which means ’tis officially the season. There’s plenty of merry and bright things to go around in the ATL this holiday season. Keep scrolling to find out the most fun and festive things to do in Atlanta this December and fill yourself with some much-needed holiday cheer. Here are fifty-five things to do in and around Atlanta this month and throughout the holiday season!
ATLANTA, GA
US News and World Report

The 16 Best Weekend Getaways From Atlanta

Atlanta is a thriving Southern metropolis with world-class cultural attractions, sporting events and historic landmarks – an amazing standalone destination in its own right. The state's capital also makes a great home base, in part because of its prime location in north-central Georgia. City dwellers have access to major freeways and airports that make it a breeze to hop on the road and explore the surrounding Appalachian and Southern regions just a few hours away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents increasing

COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending December 1 is increasing in all age categories (pre-school, public school age, and college), in keeping with the increase in state-wide community transmission among the school-aged. In the college age range of 18-22, the community transmission has...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Eater

Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Atlanta

Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that made the biggest impact on the Atlanta dining scene this year. Despite dining rooms back open at full capacity and cocktails flowing at bars once again, 2022 proved to be another difficult year for the restaurant industry. Labor shortages lingered, causing service to suffer, and prices on ingredients skyrocketed, sometimes as much as 25 percent, leaving restaurant owners little choice but to pass costs on to diners.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

10 Cute Holiday Market Pop-Ups To Explore This Christmas

Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers

CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
CONYERS, GA

