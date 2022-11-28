Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itBLK PespectiveAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Delta flight attendant tells wheelchair passenger that TSA will make him get off plane ‘with their guns’Aabha GopanAtlanta, GA
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Kennesaw and Chabad of Kennesaw to host Menorah Lighting in Depot Park
The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its upcoming Menorah Lighting in Depot Park:. “Kennesaw, GA (December 2, 2022) — The City of Kennesaw, in partnership with Chabad of Kennesaw, will host the Menorah Lighting in Depot Park, located at 2828 Cherokee Street, on Wednesday, December 21, at 5:30 PM.
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers to help plant trees at the Leo Frank site
The Marietta Tree Keepers is seeking volunteers to plant trees at the Leo Frank site. The site is a memorial to the Jewish factory superintendent who was lynched in 1915 by an antisemitic mob that allegedly including prominent Marietta leaders. [Correction: a sharpeyed reader pointed out that I identified the...
One Georgia Chick-Fil-A Is Getting A $3 Million Remodel
Customers can look forward to these big updates.
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
secretatlanta.co
Experience Holiday Joy With This Festive Residential Light Display In Kennesaw
With so many light shows taking over iconic ATL spaces, some of the residential spaces get overlooked. But this Kennesaw gem is always a treat for the eyes, as one of the largest residential holiday lights displays in the state of Georgia, entitled Lights of Joy. There are over 230...
secretatlanta.co
50 Fun And Festive Things To Do In Atlanta This December
December is here folks, which means ’tis officially the season. There’s plenty of merry and bright things to go around in the ATL this holiday season. Keep scrolling to find out the most fun and festive things to do in Atlanta this December and fill yourself with some much-needed holiday cheer. Here are fifty-five things to do in and around Atlanta this month and throughout the holiday season!
US News and World Report
The 16 Best Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
Atlanta is a thriving Southern metropolis with world-class cultural attractions, sporting events and historic landmarks – an amazing standalone destination in its own right. The state's capital also makes a great home base, in part because of its prime location in north-central Georgia. City dwellers have access to major freeways and airports that make it a breeze to hop on the road and explore the surrounding Appalachian and Southern regions just a few hours away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Gwinnett County Snowfest is happening this weekend — get the advance purchase discount
Do you want to build a snowman? Then Gwinnett County Snowfest is the place you’ll want to be this weekend. This winter-themed event promises to deliver “real snow, real fun” for families and kids. Grab your mittens and head to the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds for some wintry...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents increasing
COVID cases among Cobb County’s school-aged residents for the 14-day period ending December 1 is increasing in all age categories (pre-school, public school age, and college), in keeping with the increase in state-wide community transmission among the school-aged. In the college age range of 18-22, the community transmission has...
Eater
Here Are the 2022 Eater Awards Winners for Atlanta
Today we announce the winners of the 2022 Eater Awards, celebrating the newest restaurants and bars that made the biggest impact on the Atlanta dining scene this year. Despite dining rooms back open at full capacity and cocktails flowing at bars once again, 2022 proved to be another difficult year for the restaurant industry. Labor shortages lingered, causing service to suffer, and prices on ingredients skyrocketed, sometimes as much as 25 percent, leaving restaurant owners little choice but to pass costs on to diners.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
5 local senior home repair services for aging in place
Home repair programs offer discounted or free repairs for older adults who have low income or disabilities to make it more accessible, safe and livable.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
secretatlanta.co
10 Cute Holiday Market Pop-Ups To Explore This Christmas
Sometimes it can be hard to find that perfect gift for family and friends, but don’t worry Secret Atlanta has you covered. Give a unique gift to your loved ones this year by shopping some of this local holiday pop-ups around town. Check out 10 of the cutest little markets popping up this season.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
Popular Atlanta Pizzeria To Close This Month
It has been apart of the city for over 26 years.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers
CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
More traffic hassles coming to I-285/Ga. 400 interchange
Think traffic near the I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 can’t get any worse? Think again.
Comments / 0