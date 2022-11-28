Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Serbia Takes Lead Over Switzerland Early in First Half of Group G Finale
Switzerland wasted no time in Friday’s Group G finale against Serbia. In the 19th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri put La Nati on the board with the first goal of the game. In a great effort down the field and impressive passing within the box, Switzerland’s Ricardo Rodriguez flicked it over to Djibril Sow, who took his time and passed to Shaqiri for a dart straight into the goal past Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.
NBC Philadelphia
Andrés Cantor's Long ‘Goal' Call Tracker During 2022 World Cup
World famous soccer broadcaster Andrés Cantor is scheduled to call 24 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live from Qatar for Telemundo this year. Cantor hasn’t been shy about using his beloved “Goool!” call, which has been heard in American soccer since the 1990s, during the Group stage of the 2022 tournament.
Previewing the World Cup's round of 16: Who's in, who's out and storylines to watch
The group stage had it all: cheers, tears, penalties, pelvic contusions, VAR-assisted calls that came down to millimeters. Now, the World Cup is onto the knockout round. Here's our guide to the games.
NBC Philadelphia
Christian Pulisic Cleared to Play in Round of 16 Vs. Netherlands
USMNT's Christian Pulisic has been cleared to compete in Saturday's game against the Netherlands. The news comes as the star midfielder had to undergo further evaluations of his pelvic contusion during the team's Friday training session. Originally listed as day-to-day, Team USA's coach Gregg Herhalter said the chances of the...
NBC Philadelphia
US Coach Gregg Berhalter to Draw on Dutch Lessons at World Cup
Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals. “I went to Holland just out of...
NBC Philadelphia
Germany's Soul-Searching Begins After Another World Cup Flop
Another World Cup, another World Cup flop. Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after being eliminated from the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the second time in a row. The German players spoke afterward of good performances and missed chances — as they’ve done...
NBC Philadelphia
Netherlands Fighting Flu Outbreak Before Match Vs. USMNT
The United States hopes Christian Pulisic can play significant minutes in the round of 16 after suffering a pelvic injury earlier this week. The Netherlands, on the other hand, faces a different type of deterrent before Saturday's match. Several players are battling flu symptoms, Dutch manager Louis van Gaal revealed on Friday.
NBC Philadelphia
Here Are USMNT's Odds of Winning World Cup Entering Knockout Stage
Here are USMNT's odds of winning World Cup entering knockout stage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The U.S. men's national team was one of 32 squads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the Americans will be one of 16. The USMNT advanced to the knockout stage in Qatar...
NBC Philadelphia
Where Will Future FIFA World Cups Be Played After Qatar?
Qatar is the site of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Not only is it the first time the World Cup has come to Qatar, but it’s also the mega soccer tournament’s first appearance in the Middle East. But when the Qatar-hosted World Cup wraps up with the final...
Comments / 0