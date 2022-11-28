ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

UNI Assistant Named a Finalist for National Award

In a profession and level of the sport where coaches move on quickly, one of the consistent members of the Northern Iowa football staff over the last several years has been offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton. For his leadership of the Panthers' line and duties as Co-OC...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Waterloo, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Wapsie Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Columbus Catholic High School on November 29, 2022, 17:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls

Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Jo Dee Messina Returns to Linn County Next Summer

Jo Dee Messina burst onto the country scene more than two decades ago and is returning to the area next summer for what undoubtedly will be another energetic and unforgettable performance. Messina has returned to the limelight recently thanks to Cole Swindell's 4-week number one song, "She Had Me at...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]

If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe

2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
NEW HAMPTON, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

All the Great Local Restaurants We Ate at for Listener Lunch 2022

I can't believe I'm writing this, but just yesterday we wrapped up our FINAL Listener Lunch for 2022! We finished out the year with some amazing food from Runt's Munchies in Downtown Cedar Rapids, but that is just one of the great local restaurants we got to visit! We have to give a big THANK YOU to all of our 2022 lunch destinations:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
livability.com

General Mills Cedar Rapids Makes Food the World Loves

Demand for products made at General Mills Cedar Rapids has increased dramatically since the pandemic. Like many of her neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for years Christine Tiedeman knew that General Mills Cedar Rapids produced cereal. But after becoming the plant’s human resources manager in 2021, she quickly learned that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023

One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
sun-courier.com

Otter Creek Lake restoration project takes off

The November meeting of the Tama County Board of Conservation featured more good news in regard to the ongoing Otter Creek Lake Restoration project – a project that began over a year ago and is finally full steam ahead. “As you can see, a lot happened since the last...
TAMA COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
GRINNELL, IA
Radio Iowa

13 year old killed in ATV accident near Manchester

Authorities have released the name of the eastern Iowa girl who died in an ATV crash the day before Thanksgiving. The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates 13-year-old Charlee Engelken of Manchester was a passenger on an ATV on Wednesday afternoon when the 14-year-old boy driving the four-wheeler lost control. The patrol’s report says the vehicle was on a road south of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy