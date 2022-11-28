Read full article on original website
UNI Assistant Named a Finalist for National Award
In a profession and level of the sport where coaches move on quickly, one of the consistent members of the Northern Iowa football staff over the last several years has been offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton. For his leadership of the Panthers' line and duties as Co-OC...
Waterloo, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
New Sweet Spot To Open In Cedar Falls
Downtown Cedar Falls is growing with even more new businesses. The past few months have seen a whole lot of change to the Cedar Falls business scene. We've seen many different restaurants and eateries come and go in the fall. Another new *sweet* addition to Main Street is coming very soon.
Jo Dee Messina Returns to Linn County Next Summer
Jo Dee Messina burst onto the country scene more than two decades ago and is returning to the area next summer for what undoubtedly will be another energetic and unforgettable performance. Messina has returned to the limelight recently thanks to Cole Swindell's 4-week number one song, "She Had Me at...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
Cedar Falls Star Has Hilarious Wedding Gaffe
2022 will go down as one of the most important years of Cedar Falls native, Jay Allen's life. Not only did he compete on a national singing competition show, but he also FINALLY got to marry the love of his life. A hurricane couldn't stop this singer from tying the...
The Best Bakeries in the Corridor for ‘National Cookie Day’
This coming Sunday is December 4th, which is also known as National Cookie Day! It makes perfect sense for the holiday to be in December, because we're right in the midst of Christmas cookie season. Since we are BIG fans of cookies, we thought it would be fun to look...
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
KCRG.com
Multiple people injured in traffic accident near Lindale Mall
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:50 pm, a traffic accident caused multiple injuries at Rockwell and Collins Rd. Details are sparse, but officials say that traffic is severely backed-up and that people should find an alternative route. Early reports indicate that at least two cars were involved in...
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
All the Great Local Restaurants We Ate at for Listener Lunch 2022
I can't believe I'm writing this, but just yesterday we wrapped up our FINAL Listener Lunch for 2022! We finished out the year with some amazing food from Runt's Munchies in Downtown Cedar Rapids, but that is just one of the great local restaurants we got to visit! We have to give a big THANK YOU to all of our 2022 lunch destinations:
livability.com
General Mills Cedar Rapids Makes Food the World Loves
Demand for products made at General Mills Cedar Rapids has increased dramatically since the pandemic. Like many of her neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for years Christine Tiedeman knew that General Mills Cedar Rapids produced cereal. But after becoming the plant’s human resources manager in 2021, she quickly learned that...
Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023
One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
kchanews.com
Snow Doesn’t Have to Fall to Cause Problems for North Iowa Motorists
After a mixed bag of precipitation in north Iowa Tuesday, the forecast for the rest of the week looks largely dry. However, Pete Hjelmstad with the Mason City District Office of the DOT, reminds motorists that snow doesn’t have to be falling to cause travel problems. Hjelmstad also cautions...
sun-courier.com
Otter Creek Lake restoration project takes off
The November meeting of the Tama County Board of Conservation featured more good news in regard to the ongoing Otter Creek Lake Restoration project – a project that began over a year ago and is finally full steam ahead. “As you can see, a lot happened since the last...
KCCI.com
Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old
GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
Radio Iowa
13 year old killed in ATV accident near Manchester
Authorities have released the name of the eastern Iowa girl who died in an ATV crash the day before Thanksgiving. The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates 13-year-old Charlee Engelken of Manchester was a passenger on an ATV on Wednesday afternoon when the 14-year-old boy driving the four-wheeler lost control. The patrol’s report says the vehicle was on a road south of Manchester.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
