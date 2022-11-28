ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

WHIO Dayton

2 people in custody following pursuit in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Two people are in custody following a police chase in Clark County Wednesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. It started at the Kroger on the 2700 block of E. Main Street when deputies responded to reports of a stolen car. Body cameras captured...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Sheriff’s Office handle two separate injury accidents Thursday

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate injury accidents Thursday morning. Deputies were called out to the 4,400 block of County Road 40 regarding a single-vehicle crash just before 10 o’clock. It was reported Trevor King, 23, of Wapakoneta, was westbound on 40 when he went...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man dead after US 24 crash with semi Tuesday afternoon

WATERVILLE, Ohio — A Liberty Center, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a crash with a semi-truck on U.S. Route 24 near state Route 64 in Waterville Township Tuesday afternoon. Bryan Barker, 54, was driving eastbound on Route 24 when he "failed to maintain an assured clear distance"...
WATERVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Injured in Two Vehicle Crash Tuesday Evening

A two vehicle crash on West Lima Street in Kenton around 5:40 Tuesday evening injured a Kenton man. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 57 year old William Collins was driving east on Lima when 60 year old Teresa Rowe, of Kenton, who was driving west, attempted to make a left hand turn.
KENTON, OH
hometownstations.com

LPD searching for female robbery suspect

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 AM. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interested, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department 419-998-5588.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash

LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
LIMA, OH
Knox Pages

Authorities discuss shots fired at Centerburg substation that led to power outage

CENTERBURG — Between 20 to 40 shots were heard in Centerburg in early November that caused a power outage giving students a three-day weekend. On Nov. 11, a Licking County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to 15150 Clover Valley Rd., around 1:45 a.m. on reported shots fired at an AEP substation. Johnstown's police department was on the scene too, according to the police report's narrative.
CENTERBURG, OH
wktn.com

Jingle Bell Dash 5K in Upper Sandusky Saturday Morning

The Home for the Holidays Jingle Bell Dash 5K is all set to take place in Upper Sandusky Saturday morning. The cost to register is $20, which includes a t-shirt and pancake breakfast. Check in and registration will be from 8 until 8:45 tomorrow morning and the race begins at...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine woman cited after crash

A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
Mount Vernon News

OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Drunk driver cited after two-vehicle injury crash

A drunk driver was cited following a two-vehicle injury accident outside of Belle Center Saturday night just before 9:30. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were on patrol in the area of Route 68 and State Route 273, near Stemble’s Meats, when they discovered a crash at the intersection.
BELLE CENTER, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

UCSO Reports – November 30, 2022

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to US Route 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road for a person experiencing a mental health crisis in a vehicle. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital and no report was taken. 4:41am Property Damage Crash. Deputies and units from...
UNION COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Reckless driving complaint leads to OVI arrest

A reckless driving complaint near the Mac-O-Chee Castle led to an OVI arrest for a Quincy woman Tuesday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received the complaint just before 7 a.m. The caller reported they observed a vehicle heading south on County Road 1 at a high rate of...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

