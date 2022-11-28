Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPD seeks suspects in fatal hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is looking for suspects in relation to a deadly hit-and-run that killed two people. The deadly crash happened around 1:20 p.m. on Monday. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood Blvd when...
hometownstations.com
LPD searching for female robbery suspect
Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima Police officers are looking for a female suspect who allegedly robbed a business early Friday morning. According to detectives, officers were called to the Jackpot Zone at 1515 Harding Highway at 3:34 AM. Officers learned that a female made threats with a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers have identified a person of interested, but they are not releasing a name just yet. They ask if you know anything about the crime you are asked to call Crime Stoppers 419-229-7867 or Detective Brian Snyder at the Lima Police Department 419-998-5588.
13abc.com
Man arrested for indecent exposure, leading police on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man Wednesday who was wanted for indecent exposure and led police on a chase through Lucas County. TPD says two officers were out patrolling on the evening of Nov. 30 when they were contacted by the Lucas County Warrant Squad who requested assistance with the arrest of Jeffery Prielipp, 54. Prielipp had a Felony Warrant out of Michigan for indecent exposure to minors.
Lima woman gets 8 years for destructive OVI crash
LIMA — A Lima woman will spend eight years in prison for a drunk driving accident in which four college students were injured — one of whom lost her ear. Christine Simpson, 59, was sentenced for two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, on Wednesday afternoon. Her driver license will be suspended for ten years after her release and she received six points on her driver’s license.
wktn.com
One Sentenced in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Bryan C. Smith was placed on five years community control with conditions on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence and attempted failure to comply with an order or signal of police officer.
Ottoville man sentenced for Putnam meth sales
OTTAWA — A man who earlier this year on successive days sold methamphetamine to an undercover informant from his Ottoville home was sentenced Wednesday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court to 54 months in prison. Broc Baughman, 32, received an identical sentence just 24 hours earlier in Paulding County...
13abc.com
Northwood woman sentenced for hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
NORTHWOOD, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman convicted of child endangerment charges, accused of hog-tying her child and leaving him bound for hours, is facing nearly a decade in prison. Tabetha Sosnowicz was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison on multiple Endangering Children charges in separate cases in a Wood County courtroom on Monday.
13abc.com
Second victim dies in Collingwood/Islington hit-and-run
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second victim who was involved in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Collingwood and Islington on Monday has died, according to Toledo Police. The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28 around 1:20 p.m. Khalid Denton, 29, and Lakwanda Brown, 30, were in a vehicle heading westbound on Islington towards Collingwood. Another vehicle with two unknown occupants was traveling northbound on Collingwood.
13abc.com
Police make an arrest following high-speed chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man following a high-speed chase on Wednesday. According to officers, the pursuit was initiated by The Toledo Police Department. The cause of the pursuit remains unclear at this time. Check back later for updates. See a spelling or...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22
Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
Bond raised for accused drug trafficker
LIMA — The bond for a Lima man charged with ten drug-related crimes among others was reinstated with stricter conditions after a hearing on Thursday. Travon Thomas, 35, is accused of taking part in fentanyl, cocaine and heroin trafficking and having guns while under disability from April 1, 2021 to May 1, 2021, according to the indictment. He is also charged with first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.
13abc.com
TPD: no one injured after car crashed into T-Mobile building
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police responded to Glendale Avenue Thursday evening after reports of a car crashing into a T-Mobile building. TPD says no one was injured in the crash but there was structural damage to the building. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
crawfordcountynow.com
November 2022 Crawford County Mugshots brought to you by AA American Bail Bonds
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Information is published as it is provided by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. The publication of an individual’s mugshot is a factor of charges brought against the individual and is not an indicator of innocence or guilt.
huroninsider.com
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 3, and was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for two days time already served. He also changed his plea to guilty of tampering with evidence, felony 3, and was sentenced to 24 months prison. These two sentences are to be served concurrently. He was previously found guilty by jury trial on failure to comply with signal of a police officer, a felony 3, and was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively.
Mount Vernon News
OSHP investigates 3-vehicle fatal crash in Morrow County
MOUNT GILEAD – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Interstate 71 near milepost 146 in Harmony Township, Morrow County. Abraham Smith Jr., 55, of Canton was operating a...
13abc.com
State patrol investigates fatal car crash
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place Tuesday in Waterville Township. According to a statement released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on US 24 near SR 64 around 4:07 p.m. William Ogle, 64, was traveling...
Lima man charged in shooting death waives right to speedy trial
LIMA — A Lima man charged in the shooting death of a teen in June waived his constitutional right to a speedy trial Tuesday morning. Jaquan Glenn, 19, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary in the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. Anthony VanNoy, Glenn’s lawyer, said Tuesday he needs more time to prepare and discuss any potential resolutions to the case.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman cited after crash
A Bellefontaine woman was cited after she wrecked her vehicle early Tuesday morning around 6 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Brookiah Bunley, 25, was driving westbound on County Road 13, around the 5900 block, when she drove off the right side of the road and into a field.
