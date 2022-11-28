VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 3, and was then sentenced to 24 months prison with credit for two days time already served. He also changed his plea to guilty of tampering with evidence, felony 3, and was sentenced to 24 months prison. These two sentences are to be served concurrently. He was previously found guilty by jury trial on failure to comply with signal of a police officer, a felony 3, and was sentenced to 36 months prison with credit for 470 days time already served with this sentence running consecutively.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO