(Marquette, MI) - The Superior Watershed Partnership's “Michigan Energy Assistance Program” (SWP MEAP) is providing assistance to U.P. residents with their heat and electric costs. Households that apply for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds can also get assistance from the SWP MEAP. Households must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify for SER and MEAP payment services. Once approved, SWP MEAP can help with co-pays and subsequent heating and electric bills. The program also offers affordable payment plans and energy security services including: energy education, financial counseling, free home energy score assessments, home weatherization, and free solar panel installation.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO