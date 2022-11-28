Read full article on original website
wnmufm.org
Wisconsin's Evers' administration seeks OK to start new PFAS regulations
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' administration is set to ask state environmental officials for permission to develop new limits on a group of chemicals known as PFAS in groundwater. Department of Natural Resources officials are scheduled to ask the agency's policy board on December 14th for...
Michigan stepping up speed enforcement to stem troubling rise in speed-related fatalities
(Undated) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than two years ago, law enforcement agencies across Michigan have reported an alarming rise in speeding and fatal crashes. In 2021, there were 237 speed-related fatalities on Michigan roads, an increase of 18.5 percent over 2020, when 200 people died. To combat...
Gov. Whitmer Proclaims December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month
LANSING, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed December as Michigan Christmas Tree Month. The proclamation recognizes the vital economic, environmental, and social benefits of Michigan's Christmas tree industry. Michigan ranks third in the nation for the number of Christmas trees harvested, supplying about three million fresh trees –...
Hunters kill 14% more deer during Wisconsin 9-day gun season
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hunters killed 14% more deer during Wisconsin's nine-day gun season this year than in 2021, nearly double the five-year average. The season closed Sunday evening. The state Department of Natural Resources released preliminary data yesterday (Tuesday) that showed hunters killed 203,295 deer during the season,...
Superior Watershed Partnership Offering Heat and Electric Bill Assistance to U.P. Households
(Marquette, MI) - The Superior Watershed Partnership's “Michigan Energy Assistance Program” (SWP MEAP) is providing assistance to U.P. residents with their heat and electric costs. Households that apply for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funds can also get assistance from the SWP MEAP. Households must be at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level to qualify for SER and MEAP payment services. Once approved, SWP MEAP can help with co-pays and subsequent heating and electric bills. The program also offers affordable payment plans and energy security services including: energy education, financial counseling, free home energy score assessments, home weatherization, and free solar panel installation.
