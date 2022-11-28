Read full article on original website
The historic Colonial Hotel of 1924 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri was popular back in the days of the 'healing springs'CJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
Historic Elms Hotel and Spa has had a long journey to excellence and is over 100 years oldCJ CoombsExcelsior Springs, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Kansas City Pharmacies That Offer $4 PrescriptionsEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Celebrate Thanksgiving with Daughter Ahead of Baby No. 2: 'Thankful'
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby boy — joining 20-month-old daughter Sterling Skye — in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is enjoying her last Thanksgiving before becoming a mom of two. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner and NFL star Patrick Mahomes, both 27, celebrated Thanksgiving with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, by posting a series of sweet family pics on Instagram. Posing in a bare room with sheer, white drapes as a backdrop, a barefoot Patrick has his hand placed on his wife's bump, while Brittany —...
Patrick Mahomes reveals iconic name for newborn son (Photo)
Patrick Mahomes reveals iconic name for newborn son. On late Monday night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced the birth of his son, aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The announcement came complete with a photo of the baby laying on a brown “Mahomes” blanket with...
Patrick Mahomes and Daughter Sterling, 20 Months, Are the Cutest Duo in Matching Sneakers: Photo
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye and will welcome a baby boy early next year Sterling Skye is taking after her daddy! On Monday, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable new photo on her Instagram Story of husband Patrick Mahomes and their 20-month-old daughter wearing matching red sneakers. In the cute snap, Patrick holds his little girl on his lap and looks over at her as Sterling keeps her focus on the camera. The father-daughter duo both sport the same pair of Adidas sneakers from Patrick's Home colorway...
Patrick Mahomes announces birth of son
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced thebirth of his son on Twitter Monday night. Mahomes tweeted a picture with the name Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III and Monday's date and the baby's weight of 7 pounds 8 ounces. This content is imported from Twitter....
Sterling Skye has a brother: Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany celebrate birth of 2nd baby
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child into the world Monday: baby boy Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.
Patrick Mahomes Shares His Favorite Thanksgiving Sides and if Brittany Got the Food She Was Craving
Find out what Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes' favorite Thanksgiving sides are and if his pregnant wife, Brittany, ever got the food she was tweeting about.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ending to Pizza Snafu After Pregnant Wife Brittany Live Tweets Her Craving
The couple is currently expecting their second baby together, a son Patrick Mahomes is making sure to fulfill all of wife Brittany Mahomes' pregnancy cravings. Speaking on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio (Kansas City) this week, the NFL star, 27, recounted a recent instance where Brittany "wasn't very happy" when her pizza delivery was taking longer than expected. Over the weekend, Brittany, who is expecting her second baby, a son, with Patrick, was live tweeting about her pizza delivery experience, sharing that it had been over an...
Patrick Mahomes’ Kids and Dogs Were All Named With a Common Theme in Mind
As many fans know, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a husband, a father of two young kids, and a dad to two dogs who are so beloved in the family they have their own social media accounts. More on that in a moment. Article continues below advertisement. First,...
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Smiles in Snaps with Daughter Sterling, Who 'Said No to Photos Today'
Brittany Mahomes is still attending game days with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, to cheer on husband Patrick Mahomes as they await the birth of their second baby Brittany Mahomes is capturing memories with her little girl, even when she isn't the most into it. The pregnant mom, 27, shared photos from the pair's outing to Patrick Mahomes' NFL game, where the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers. The Kansas City Current co-owner was happy to cheer her husband on in the victory, though daughter...
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Welcome New Baby Boy
The Mahomes’ are now a family of four! Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, have officially welcomed their new baby boy into the world. Mahomes, 27, and his high school sweetheart’s newborn arrived Monday, November, 28. "Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," the Kansas City Chiefs player wrote via Instagram alongside […]
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Baby, Reveal Photo and Name
Late last night, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes made the exciting announcement that Sterling officially has a baby brother! The couple... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Announce Birth of Second Baby, Reveal Photo and Name appeared first on Outsider.
Patrick Mahomes Fires Up Twitter with Hot Thanksgiving Food Take
Usually, Patrick Mahomes lights up Twitter with his play on the field. This week, though, the superstar quarterback has one of the hottest Thanksgiving food takes of the season. Apparently, Mahomes gave the famous turducken a try this Thanksgiving. He appears to be a huge fan of the dish, tweeting...
Simple Always Wins: The Story Behind 'Speaking in Color'
I remember staring at the 17-foot screen thinking, “It’s so beautiful, so mesmerizing—damn, we might be on to something.”. A year earlier, our client, Sherwin-Williams Coil & Extrusion, had tasked us with creating a campaign and platform for the architectural market. Its coatings cover all manner of metal architectural elements, from aluminum cladding around windows to full sweeps of colored panels, giving form and personality to function.
Twitter Updates Algorithm Powering Community Notes, the Project Formerly Known as Birdwatch
Twitter detailed updates to the algorithm powering crowdsourced fact-checking initiative Community Notes, which was known as Birdwatch in the pre-Elon Musk days. Community Notes may take on more importance at the platform, as Twitter’s content moderation teams were gutted as part of mass layoffs early this month, followed by a purging of several contractor positions in the middle of the month.
Giant Spoon Hires Noel Cottrell as Partner, Creative Chair to Help the Agency Scale
Giant Spoon has made a name for itself in the experiential space with its epic placements for Stranger Things and Halo, but it is more than an experiential agency. With its latest hire, the agency hopes to scale up and compete on an even larger stage as a long-term partner for brands.
Behind the Scenes with FOX's NFL crew : Barbecue and a bruise in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City sits in the heart of America. Located along the Kansas and Missouri Rivers, the area is rich in history and culture. With as many boulevards as Paris and more fountains than Rome, the locals have a lot to be proud of. There are wonderful museums celebrating jazz, Negro Leagues baseball and President Harry S. Truman. The list of famous locals is impressive — Walter Cronkite, Amelia Earhart, Count Basie, Satchel Paige and if you needed to rob a train, Jesse James.
