Oklahoma City, OK

75-year-old man dies in shooting Thanksgiving Day

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — A 75-year-old Oklahoma City man died from gunshot wounds on Thanksgiving Day in a local business.

Wayne Zettlemoyer was pronouced dead at the scene of what appeared to be a robbery attempt at 6201 N.W. Expressway around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

He was shot by 42-year-old James Palmer who was working as armed security at the business.

Oklahoma City Police believe that Zettlemoyer entered the business and produced what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun, pointing it at the security guard.

The guard then shot Zettlemoyer.

Police found that the gun Zettlemoyer was carrying was a BB gun that looked like a full-sized handgun.

Palmer, the guard, was not taken into custody.

The investigation is still in the early stages.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

Last Updated November 28, 2022, 2:39 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

