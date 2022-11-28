ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

FA Cup third-round draw: Man City to face Chelsea

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OCGbi_0jQE0eEt00

Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight FA Cup final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.

Graham Potter’s men, who headed into the World Cup break sitting eighth in the table, will head for the Etihad Stadium as the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of 6-9 January.

The Blues have made it to Wembley in each of the last three years, but have ultimately gone down to Arsenal, Leicester and Liverpool respectively.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time, will also launch their defence against top-flight opposition when they welcome struggling Wolves to Anfield.

Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of world football’s oldest club competition when Manchester United host Everton , while West Ham make the short trip to Brentford and Southampton travel to Crystal Palace.

League One rivals Oxford and Sheffield Wednesday landed plum home ties when they drew Premier League leaders Arsenal and high-flying Newcastle respectively.

National League Boreham Wood’s reward for their 2-0 second round win at League One Bristol Rovers was a home tie against League One Accrington, while fifth tier leaders Wrexham make the trip to Sky Bet Championship Coventry and Chesterfield face West Brom at the Technique Stadium.

Counterparts Dagenham & Redbridge will entertain Premier League Leicester if they can beat League Two Gillingham in a second round replay, and fourth-tier Stevenage have landed a day out at top-flight Aston Villa.

Tottenham host League One’s Portsmouth, and Brighton travel to Middlesbrough in FA Cup winner Michael Carrick’s first taste of the competition as Boro boss, while Championship counterparts Cardiff host Leeds and Burnley go to Bournemouth.

Nottingham Forest and Fulham both face second tier opposition on the road in the shape of Blackpool and Hull respectively.

The draw threw up six all-Championship ties between Preston and Huddersfield, Norwich and Blackburn, Luton and Wigan, Bristol City and Swansea, Millwall and Sheffield United and Reading and Watford.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Today at the World Cup – all eyes on England’s quarter-final bid

England take on Senegal in the round-of-16 on Sunday as they bid to reach the World Cup quarter-finals for the second successive tournament.Gareth Southgate’s side finished top of Group B, but face a tough task against the reigning Africa Cup of Nations holders, who finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands.World champions France take on Poland in Sunday’s other knockout match, while Argentina and the Netherlands booked their places in the last eight with wins against Australia and the USA respectively on Saturday.Here, the PA news agency looks at what lies ahead on the second day of last-16 matches...
The Independent

Bristol end losing run with draw against Leicester

Bristol halted a run of six successive Gallagher Premiership defeats by fighting back to draw 26-26 with Leicester at Ashton Gate.Champions Leicester looked well on their way to victory, but replacement prop Francois van Wyk was sent off 16 minutes from time and Bristol punished the 14-man Tigers by scoring two converted tries as hooker Bryan Byrne and wing Gabriel Ibitoye struck.Van Wyk was red-carded for a high challenge on England and Bristol prop Ellis Genge, and the home side even had a chance to win it with the game’s final kick, but AJ MacGinty sent a 40-metre penalty narrowly...
The Independent

Senegalese fans in the UK decide where loyalties lie ahead of World Cup clash

Senegalese football fans based in London have decided where their loyalties lie as they gear up for Sunday’s World Cup clash which will send either Senegal or England out of the tournament.The Three Lions’ 3-0 win over Wales secured them a spot in the knockout stages against Senegal, who became group A runners-up with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Tuesday.Veronique Sow is from Senegal and will support them against England but has lived in Sutton, south London, for five years and said she expects “a very tough match” on Sunday, which her close friend and the team’s injured star,...
The Independent

England ‘mentally and physically’ prepared for penalties, Gareth Southgate insists

Gareth Southgate says his team are mentally and physically ready for another penalty shoot-out – and he would not hesitate to ask Marcus Rashford or Bukayo Saka to take a spot-kick at the World Cup.The national team’s penalty problems down the years are well documented, with all three World Cup shoot-outs ending in defeat before a success at the expense of Colombia in Russia four years ago.England followed that by winning bronze on spot-kicks at the Nations League finals against Switzerland in 2019, only for penalties to prove their undoing in last year’s European Championship final.Jadon Sancho, Rashford and...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate embracing expectations as England ready for Senegal clash

Gareth Southgate is embracing the increased expectations, selection headaches and chance to put smiles on supporters’ faces at a challenging time as England face Senegal in the World Cup last-16.All eyes will be on cavernous Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday evening as the Group B winners play their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time semi-final loss to Croatia in 2018.England built on that performance by winning bronze at the following year’s Nations League before going on a memorable run to last year’s European Championship final at Wembley.The heart-breaking penalty shootout defeat to Italy provides...
The Independent

England debutant Will Jacks claims maiden Test five-for against Pakistan

England debutant Will Jacks claimed a maiden Test five-for as Pakistan were bowled out for 579 on the fourth morning of the first Test at Rawalpindi.England picked up where they left off the night before – when they claimed four wickets in the final session as the hosts slipped to 499 for seven – picking up the remaining three wickets in the first hour-and-half of play.However, their second innings did not get off to an ideal start when Ben Duckett edged behind for a golden duck off Naseem Shah and England into lunch on 46 for two.Ollie Pope did not...
The Independent

England vs Senegal referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Ivan Barton?

Referee Ivan Barton is in charge of England’s last-16 clash with Senegal at the World Cup.The 31-year-old referee from El Salvador is making his first appearance at a World Cup and has officiated two matches so far in Qatar: Japan’s shock victory over Germany and Brazil’s 1-0 win against Switzerland.Barton has been a Fifa listed referee since 2018 and has previously officiated in Concacaf qualifiers, as well as in the El Salvador domestic league.At 31 years old, Barton is younger than England players Kyle Walker, Jordan Henderson and Kieran Trippier.England have yet to receive a yellow card at the World Cup - the only team to do so.It means Gareth Southgate has no suspension concerns ahead of the last-16 clash with Senegal.Picking up two yellow cards at the World Cup results in a one-match suspension. Yellow cards are cleared after the quarter-final stage. Read More Is England vs Senegal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture
The Independent

Tyson Fury stops Derek Chisora late on uncomfortable night that no one needed

That was uncomfortable. It was uncomfortable for the 60,000 or so freezing fans in the somehow-sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was uncomfortable for everyone who decided, against all reason, to pay the pay-per-view price. It was uncomfortable for Derek Chisora, shivering upon the impact of Tyson Fury’s punches, as those in the London venue shivered from the cold. It even seemed uncomfortable for Fury himself at times.A lot of people said in August that this was a fight no one wanted. The attendance at Tottenham suggested otherwise, but one thing is indisputable: this was a fight that no one needed.“I...
The Independent

The problem with England’s greatest strength? Senegal also have it

Almost every night throughout this World Cup, the England squad have gathered together in a huge TV room, to watch the games and discuss what they see. They don’t sit in cliques but rather as one big group, Jack Grealish often bouncing around between people. It has struck staff how so few ever spend time sitting in their rooms on the PlayStations and instead spend time together.Brazil have most stood out for the players, and the general feeling is that if England are to actually win this World Cup then they will have to defeat Tite’s side. The squad...
The Independent

England vs Senegal prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

England and Senegal clash at Al Bayt Stadium at the Qatar World Cup with a quarter-final place at stake.A first meeting for the Three Lions and the Lions of Teranga, who edged out Ecuador last time out, with Gareth Southgate’s side picking up momentum after easing past Wales to round off their group stage.“Definitely compared to Russia, I think there’s a different mentality about the whole group,” Southgate said. “There’s more belief. “Our objectives are different. There’s more expectation now, but more confidence and more experience of big matches.“The spirit of the team is good, we’ve got most of...
The Independent

Argentina vs Australia LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Lionel Messi and co progress

Argentina avoided an upset against Australia on Saturday to book their spot in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals, where Netherlands await.A solid start for Australia was undone when Lionel Messi rolled home a tidy finish just after the half-hour mark, before Julian Alvarez pounced on an error by goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to double Argentina’s lead in the second half.But when a Craig Goodwin shot deflected off Enzo Fernandez and past Argentina keeper Emi Martinez, a dramatic finale seemed to be on the cards.Argentina wasted numerous chances to secure the win, and their shot-stopper saved them in the final seconds to see them safely into the last eight.Relive all the action with our live blog below.
The Independent

Undercooked Argentina need Julian Alvarez fire with World Cup glory at stake

Four games in and yet it’s tempting to say that Argentina have not yet been fully tested at the World Cup 2022. At least, not in the fullest sense of an on-pitch challenge against a group of players who are of equal standing to most of their own.There have been other types of challenges, of course. The mental task of overcoming an opening group game defeat - and one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, at that - and the regular, but demanding, test of breaking down stubborn opponents intent on little more than not losing. And...
The Independent

What TV channel is Argentina vs Australia on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup 2022 fixture

Argentina take on Australia in a World Cup last-16 clash.Argentina are one of the favourites to win the World Cup while Australia have defied expectations by reaching the knockout stages.Argentina vs Australia LIVE: Latest build-up as Messi continues World Cup questThe Socceroos beat Denmark and Tunisia to finish as runners-up behind France in Group D, and they will hope to create history by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time.They have an almighty task against Lionel Messi’s side, who overcame an opening defeat to Saudi Arabia to finish top of Group C. Here’s everything you need to know.When is...
The Independent

Another milestone and another goal for Lionel Messi as Argentina beat Australia

Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th senior appearance with the opening goal as Argentina booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals by beating Australia 2-1.Messi produced the first moment of quality to break the deadlock towards the end of the first half and Julian Alvarez pounced on a goalkeeping error to put two-time world champions Argentina in full control early in the second.Australia went down fighting at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and ensured an anxious finale after Craig Goodwin’s deflected shot reduced the deficit.Argentina secure their spot in the Quarter-finals! 👏@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 3,...
The Independent

The Independent

956K+
Followers
308K+
Post
482M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy