North Platte man pleads guilty to federal charge related to 2020 search
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A North Platte man charged after a September 2020 search found numerous firearms has pled guilty to a federal charge. Michael Hunt, 48, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of possession of a stolen firearm by a prohibited person. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Boat ramps reopen after improvements, repairs
SUTHERLAND, Neb. — Three boat ramps at Sutherland Reservoir and Enders State Recreation Areas are now open to the public. Nebraska Game and Parks said they were closed due to repairs and improvements. At Sutherland, officials said the erosion under the Hershey Beach boat ramp has been repaired, and...
