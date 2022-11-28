Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: North Central; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM AST TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 to 10 feet, increasing through the weekend. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and northern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...For Rip Current starting Saturday morning and lasting through at least Monday afternoon. For the High Surf Advisory strating at 6 PM AST Saturday through at least 6 AM AST Tuesday * IMPACTS...Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Wind Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 14:56:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Francois; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Ste. Genevieve; Warren; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon today to 3 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bay; Genesee; Huron; Lapeer; Lenawee; Livingston; Macomb; Midland; Monroe; Oakland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Shiawassee; St. Clair; Tuscola; Washtenaw; Wayne WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southeast Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds look to be occuring early Satuday morning in the 5-9 AM window.
Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 14:01:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Benton; Camden; Cedar; Christian; Dade; Dallas; Greene; Hickory; Jasper; Laclede; Lawrence; Maries; McDonald; Miller; Morgan; Newton; Phelps; Polk; Pulaski; St. Clair; Stone; Taney; Vernon; Webster WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
