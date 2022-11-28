Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 wing Tyler Betsey planning IU basketball visit: “He’s a sniper”
When it comes to bringing high end recruiting talent on campus — IU basketball has been on a roll of late. The Hoosiers had eight prospects on campus for their win over North Carolina, and they followed several elite prospects over the last few months. The trend will continue...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide
Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
thedailyhoosier.com
In win over North Carolina, Indiana shows its style can work against anyone
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It wasn’t always pretty. Indiana men’s basketball had to battle hard against North Carolina — as you’d expect. Foul trouble piled up, some shots didn’t fall, some stretches of tough basketball. Some primary rotation players struggled to make an impact. But...
crimsonquarry.com
Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread
Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Woodson, Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis discuss win over North Carolina
Watch as Indiana head coach Mike Woodson discusses a 77-65 win over North Carolina on Wednesday evening at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the postgame press conference were Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Indiana (7-0) will travel to Rutgers on Saturday for their Big Ten opener.
thedailyhoosier.com
Preseason All-Americans Jackson-Davis and Bacot both expected to play Wednesday
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was in obvious discomfort when Indiana played Jackson State on Friday afternoon. Dealing with lower back soreness, Indiana’s leading scorer wasn’t needed in a 40-point win. But it will be a different story Wednesday night when he faces a starting front court that goes...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana game day essentials
No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at No. 10 Indiana (6-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Brooke Weisbrod) Stream: Watch ESPN. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Indiana is a 7-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 74 No. 22...
College football rankings: Indiana, Arizona State headline CBS Sports' Bottom 25
Indiana dropped into CBS Sports' weekly The Bottom 25, where Tom Fornelli ranks the worst teams in the country, after another gut-wrenching loss. The Hoosiers fell to rival Purdue 30-16 and wasted a 7-3 halftime lead. To make matters worse, Indiana lost promising quarterback Dexter Williams II to a non-contact,...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana
Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
247Sports
Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returns to IU practice, talks to the team ahead of the UNC game
Legendary former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight returned to practice today, the day before No. 10 IU’s showdown with No. 18 North Carolina in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Knight spoke to the IU basketball team today. "You all didn't come here to play, you came here to win," Knight...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana students camping ahead of UNC game asked to remove tents under longstanding policy
Long before tipoff for Wednesday night’s Indiana men’s basketball game against North Carolina, IU students arrived at the Indiana University Alumni Association building, ready to spend the night on campus across from Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, waiting to get the best seats for the game. Temperatures dropped by...
A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game
INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football provides update on Dexter Williams’ knee injury
The IU football program provided an update Wednesday on the injury suffered by quarterback Dexter Williams II over the weekend. Running to his left in the first quarter Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, Williams planted on his right leg and it appeared to give out. He suffered a major knee injury.
wbiw.com
Stinging Stars carrying chips on shoulders as they look to bounce back against 3A No.8 Gibson Southern
BEDFORD – Just a few years ago, a young first-year coach attended an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association clinic, absorbing all the information he could while listening to some of the state’s best discuss the game. One of the guest speakers that year? Bedford North Lawrence’s Jeff Allen.
Indiana Daily Student
169 without power in Bloomington, including multiple buildings on campus
A power outage occurred at around 6 p.m. Thursday, causing 169 Duke Energy customers in Bloomington to lose power, according to Duke’s Outage Map. The outage was caused by an object coming into contact with the power lines, according to the map. The estimated time of restoration is 9:30 p.m.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
Indiana Daily Student
Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 Bloomington employees
Some Catalent employees will lose their jobs after Bloomington’s second largest employer said it will fire 400 workers, according to an email sent to Bloomington employees obtained by the Bloomingtonian. According to the email, employees will be notified by Dec. 2 if they have been laid off. Catalent is...
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
Comments / 0