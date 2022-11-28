INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO