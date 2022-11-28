ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

No. 5 IU women’s basketball dominates No. 6 North Carolina in rout

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No Grace Berger, no problem. Indiana women’s basketball faced a top-10 opponent in just its second game since the All-American went down with a knee injury, and the Hoosiers didn’t miss a beat. The fifth-ranked Hoosiers dominated No. 6 North Carolina for much of the evening and ran away with a 87-63 win Thursday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Indiana rises into top 10 of Top 25 And 1 as North Carolina continues to slide

Armando Bacot entered the Indiana game with an injured ankle and exited it with an injured shoulder. So perhaps that's the best explanation for why the North Carolina star was outplayed by fellow All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis late Wednesday. Either way, it was a disappointing individual performance that contributed to another disappointing team performance and resulted in a 77-65 loss at IU that extended the Tar Heels' losing streak to three games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
crimsonquarry.com

Indiana men’s basketball: UNC game thread

Indiana men’s basketball is set to take on North Carolina shortly in the most anticipated non-conference matchup Assembly Hall has seen in years. In the attached picture above, you will see that Hoosiers head coach Mike Woodson is Having Words with a member of the officiating crew. And, well, here’s your opportunity to have words as well.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana game day essentials

No. 18 North Carolina (5-2) at No. 10 Indiana (6-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Brooke Weisbrod) Stream: Watch ESPN. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Indiana is a 7-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 10 Indiana 74 No. 22...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: North Carolina’s Hubert Davis previews matchup with Indiana

Watch as North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis discussed a matchup with Indiana this week. The No. 10 Hoosiers (6-0) and No. 18 Tar Heels (5-2) tip at 9:15 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) in Bloomington. Video credit – Tar Heel Illustrated. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Ann Arbor News

A Wolverine block party will invade this Indianapolis bar for the Big Ten title game

INDIANAPOLIS - Shinji “Tak” Takahashi moved to Indianapolis 11 years ago, a year after the Big Ten Football Championship Game arrived in town. It was painful for Takahashi, a 1987 University of Michigan graduate, to watch the Wolverines fail to come to his home city for the championship game in the first decade of his residency there. Last year’s breakthrough win against Iowa in the title game was “a cathartic release,” not just for him, but for the hundreds of his fellow Indianapolis Wolverines, he said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football provides update on Dexter Williams’ knee injury

The IU football program provided an update Wednesday on the injury suffered by quarterback Dexter Williams II over the weekend. Running to his left in the first quarter Saturday in the Old Oaken Bucket game, Williams planted on his right leg and it appeared to give out. He suffered a major knee injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Warm November in Indy; December predicted to be below normal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw a relatively warm November across Indianapolis. Temperatures were up and down for the month but mainly up. The warmest temperature was on Nov. 4 when the mercury rose to 76. The temperature bottomed out to 13 on the Nov. 20. We ended the month with an average high around 44 degrees, which is about a degree above normal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Pharmaceutical company Catalent to lay off 400 Bloomington employees

Some Catalent employees will lose their jobs after Bloomington’s second largest employer said it will fire 400 workers, according to an email sent to Bloomington employees obtained by the Bloomingtonian. According to the email, employees will be notified by Dec. 2 if they have been laid off. Catalent is...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

