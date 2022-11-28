Read full article on original website
Does Ron Rivera need to ride out the season with Taylor Heinicke?
The Commanders have won six of seven, becoming a run-oriented team. There are good things Taylor Heinicke contributes to this team, and yet it is also true the passing offense at times is very average. Logan Paulsen was asked by Al Galdi Wednesday, “Should Ron Rivera be open about going...
Colts, Cowboys Injury Report: Two Big Returns to Practice
The Indianapolis Colts got good news on Wednesday as starters Kylen Granson and Kwity Paye returned to practice in full capacity after missing last week's game.
Popculture
Deion Sanders Has Strong Response to Reports of Colorado Offering Head Coaching Position
Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team. But has he been offered the head coaching position at the University of Colorado? When speaking to reporters this week, Sanders responded to the Fox Sports report of Colorado offering Sanders the job. The NFL legend confirmed Colorado reached out to him while also teasing he's been in contact with additional schools.
Bill Belichick explains decision to take timeouts home with him in loss to Bills
Some still say New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could have attempted to win a Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills if he had just burned his timeouts and saved the clock at just the right moment. Instead of working on a potential-miracle set of drives against the...
Commanders at Giants: Chase Young, Antonio Gibson Injury Practice Report
Tracking the week's preparation and practice reports as the Washington Commanders get set to face the New York Giants in Week 13.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist
The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia
LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
Commanders vs. Giants: 5 Questions Ahead Of NFC East Division Matchup
Discussing the weekend's contest between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants with a team insider from Sports Illustrated's FanNation.
Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU
It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Commanders on TV
The New York Giants (7-4) are preparing to host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 13 matchup. The Giants are coming off back-to-back losses, including a Thanksgiving Day dud, while the Commanders are riding high, having won six of their last seven. Those in the red...
Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Steelers RB Najee Harris’ Week 13 plans vs. Falcons, revealed
After days of uncertainty regarding his status for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 13 home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Najee Harris has received the green light to play in the game. The Steelers released their final injury report for Week 13, and Harris was not issued any injury designation....
Commanders 'Excited' For Meaningful December Games vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders face divisional rival the New York Giants on Sunday in yet another game that has huge playoff implications, but Taylor Heinicke and his team are ready to put their best foot forward.
Bills QB Josh Allen’s heartwarming gesture for kid after Patriots win proves he’s the MVP
Josh Allen recently led the Buffalo Bills to a 24-10 victory over division rivals New England Patriots in a record-setting performance (in more ways than one). Allen completed 22 out of 33 passes, two of which were for touchdowns. Nonetheless, Allen, who now ranks second in the entire NFL in passing touchdowns, will have plenty […] The post Bills QB Josh Allen’s heartwarming gesture for kid after Patriots win proves he’s the MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. It seems likely […] The post Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills
FOXBOROUGH — It didn’t go down the same way that it did in the playoffs in January, but the New England Patriots were on the wrong end of another beatdown from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, losing 24-10. A week after it looked like they might have turned the page on offense, the Patriots took […] The post Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot
It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game. The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was...
