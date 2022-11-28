ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deion Sanders Has Strong Response to Reports of Colorado Offering Head Coaching Position

Deion Sanders is having a lot of success as head coach of the Jackson State Tigers football team. But has he been offered the head coaching position at the University of Colorado? When speaking to reporters this week, Sanders responded to the Fox Sports report of Colorado offering Sanders the job. The NFL legend confirmed Colorado reached out to him while also teasing he's been in contact with additional schools.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are upon us. The Dallas Cowboys have placed their name firmly ahead as one of the leaders in pursuit of the wide receiver. With other teams like the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills also hot on his trail, the Cowboys might need to pull a few extra measures to […] The post Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets eye-opening twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bills grades after Week 13 win vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills were the top punching bag for the New England Patriots throughout the Tom Brady era. The Patriots went 32-3 against Buffalo under the legendary quarterback, preventing the Bills from having much success. Since Brady left for Tampa Bay in 2020, though, the Bills have flipped the script.
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
The Spun

Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Message For TCU

It's safe to say Keyshawn Johnson isn't a big believer in the TCU Horned Frogs. During this Wednesday's episode of ESPN's "Keyshawn, JWill and Max," the former No. 1 pick made it clear that he doesn't think TCU can compete with Georgia and Michigan. Johnson referred to TCU as "this...
ClutchPoints

Bills QB Josh Allen’s heartwarming gesture for kid after Patriots win proves he’s the MVP

Josh Allen recently led the Buffalo Bills to a 24-10 victory over division rivals New England Patriots in a record-setting performance (in more ways than one). Allen completed 22 out of 33 passes, two of which were for touchdowns. Nonetheless, Allen, who now ranks second in the entire NFL in passing touchdowns, will have plenty […] The post Bills QB Josh Allen’s heartwarming gesture for kid after Patriots win proves he’s the MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon received a concerning concussion update ahead of the team’s Week 13 clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. “Bengals RB Joe Mixon is still in concussion protocol, Zac Taylor said. Team is taking it on a 12-hour by 12-hour basis, he said,” Ben Baby wrote on Twitter. It seems likely […] The post Joe Mixon concussion update will leave Joe Burrow holding his breath ahead of Bengals-Chiefs clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills

FOXBOROUGH — It didn’t go down the same way that it did in the playoffs in January, but the New England Patriots were on the wrong end of another beatdown from the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, losing 24-10. A week after it looked like they might have turned the page on offense, the Patriots took […] The post Bill Belichick at loss for words over Patriots’ offensive woes vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders and Giants to battle for NFC playoff spot

It’s been 7 NFL seasons since Washington and New York played meaningful, important games in December against each other. The Commanders, on Sunday, go to New York to face the Giants (7-4) who are in the 6th position, one-half game ahead of Washington. The oddity of the Washington schedule is going to be magnified greatly because both teams are unexpectedly in playoff contention as we enter December.
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans injury report: DL Jeffery Simmons questionable vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans are as healthy as they've been in a while, but one injury looms big over their upcoming game. The Titans (7-4) face the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (noon, FOX). Two Titans are listed as questionable for the game, one of whom is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, who has been dealing with an ankle injury for more than a month. Simmons did not practice Wednesday or Thursday but was...
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

